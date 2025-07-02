Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayan becomes India's most expensive film ever at ₹835 cr

Most Expensive Film Of India, Ramayana: Move over RRR, Kalki 2898 AD and Brahmastra — Indian cinema is about to enter a whole new era of big-budget filmmaking. Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari is raising the bar with his two-part mythological saga Ramayan, which is reportedly being made on a jaw-dropping budget of ₹835 crore — making it the most expensive Indian film ever.

Yes, you read that right — ₹835 crore! That's over $100 million, and it's being poured into a single project rooted in ancient Indian mythology, with a star-studded cast and state-of-the-art visual effects led by an Oscar-winning team.

Ramayan: The most expensive Indian film in history The record for the most expensive Indian film is about to be broken by Nitesh Tiwari's adaptation of Ramayan. Two parts of the movie will be released. Filming for Ramayana Part 1 just concluded, and post-production is now underway. The movie has the most budget in Indian cinema history, at $100 million, according to a 2024 Bollywood Hungama article. The ₹835 crore budget for Ramayana 1 is more than the ₹600 crore budgets for Kalki 2898 AD, RRR, and Adipurush (both ₹550 crore). With an estimated budget of ₹375 crore, the VFX-heavy Brahmastra Part 1 is the most costly Bollywood film to date.