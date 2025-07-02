Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey trailer leaked, Tom Holland steals the show

Christopher Nolan’s next epic, The Odyssey, has made its first appearance — although not officially. Staying true to his commitment to theatrical-first storytelling, Nolan has chosen to debut the film’s teaser exclusively in cinemas ahead of Jurassic Park: Rebirth. While The Odyssey is slated for a grand release on July 17, 2026, curious fans have already caught glimpses of the trailer through leaked phone footage on X (formerly Twitter).

Echoing the hush-hush rollout of Oppenheimer, the teaser has yet to be officially released online. But those who’ve seen it describe an atmospheric, myth-laced tone. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, a voiceover paired with sweeping sea visuals sets the stage: “Darkness. Zeus’ law was smashed to pieces. I’m without a king since my master died. He knew it was an unwinnable war. And then, somehow, he won it.”

The Odyssey Teaser 'leaked' online Tom Holland plays Odysseus' son Telemachus in the trailer, while Jon Bernthal plays an unidentified character. The emotional centre of the movie is established by a brief conversation between the two. Fans are left wanting more when 'One Year From Now... A Journey Begins' comes on screen in a large font. Matt Damon's Odysseus is shown to be stranded on a wooden raft as the teaser trailer ends in the ocean. ALSO READ: Thunderbolts OTT release: When and where to watch this MCU film online? Variety claims that the first glimpse of Tom Holland's Telemachus, who questions Jon Bernthal's character, is included in the 70-second teaser. "I have to find out what happened to my father. When did you last see him?" Bernthal responds, "I know nothing of Odysseus, not since Troy. Interested in rumor, huh? Gossip. Who has a story about Odysseus, huh? Some say he’s rich or some say he’s poor. Some say he perished. Some say he’s imprisoned. What say you?"