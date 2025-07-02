Home / Entertainment / Sitaare Zameen Par crosses 130 cr at box office, set for tough weekend test

Sitaare Zameen Par crosses 130 cr at box office, set for tough weekend test

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 13: Sitaare Zameen Par eyes strong third weekend as Metro… In Dino and Jurassic World Rebirth hit theatres on July 4, intensifying the box office clash

Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' poster out
Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par'
Sudeep Singh Rawat
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 6:13 PM IST
Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection: Aamir Khan’s latest film, Sitaare Zameen Par, continues its successful run at the box office, crossing the ₹130 crore milestone in India. Released on June 20, the sports comedy-drama has struck an emotional chord with audiences, thanks to its uplifting narrative around neurodiversity and inclusion.
 
Sitaare Zameen Par has done great business so far, but the upcoming releases might slow down the movie’s collection.

Upcoming box office clashes

The upcoming weekend could stir the box office as two big releases arrive on July 4. Anurag Basu’s Metro… In Dino, a romantic anthology featuring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, and Pankaj Tripathi, is touted as a thematic sequel to Life… In A Metro and backed by T-Series. Competing alongside is the Hindi-dubbed Jurassic World Rebirth, a sci-fi action film starring Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali, directed by Gareth Edwards.  Also Read: Sitaare Zameen Par Day 12 collection: Aamir Khan film nears ₹130 crore mark
 
Despite the fresh competition, Sitaare Zameen Par is expected to stay strong. With steady collections and positive buzz, Aamir Khan’s sports drama may enjoy another weekend surge, holding its ground in what promises to be a crowded box office race.

Sitaare Zameen Par box office collection day 13

Directed by RS Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par collected a solid ₹ 0.83 crore (as of now) on its second Wednesday (Day 13), according to box office tracking platform Sacnilk. The movie’s total domestic collection now stands at ₹130.98 crore, reflecting its stronghold across major metro cities and Tier 2 centres.  Also Read: Sitaare Zameen Par box office collection day 10: Aamir's film sets record
 
The movie started strong at the box office and earned around ₹ 90 crore on its opening weekend. The movie also did well on its second weekend and managed to earn around ₹ 6.65 crore, ₹ 12.6 crore and ₹ 14.5 crore on day 8, 9 and 10, respectively.
 
These consistent numbers underline the film's continued popularity in urban centres, even into its second week, making it one of the most-watched Hindi films of the season.

Sitaare Zameen Par day-wise collection

Day Earnings (₹ Cr)
Week 1 Total ₹88.9 Cr
Day 8 (Friday) ₹6.65 Cr
Day 9 (Saturday) ₹12.6 Cr
Day 10 (Sunday) ₹14.5 Cr
Day 11 (Monday) ₹3.75 Cr
Day 12 (Tuesday) ₹4 Cr
Day 13 (Wednesday, till update) ₹0.83 Cr
Total (Domestic) ₹130.98 Cr

About Sitaare Zameen Par

Released on June 20, Sitaare Zameen Par is directed by RS Prasanna and produced by Aamir Khan, along with Aparna Purohit and Ravi Bhagchandka. The film is described as a spiritual successor to Aamir’s 2007 classic Taare Zameen Par, but with a new twist: this time, he plays a basketball coach mentoring 10 neurodivergent teenagers.
 
The movie features Aamir Khan in the lead role along with Genelia D'Souza, Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishnan Varma and many others. 

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 6:12 PM IST

