Delhi govt declares Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur tax-free; know ticket price

Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur has been declared tax-free in Delhi, CM Rekha Gupta declared on Thursday. It was released in hit theatres on Friday, Nov 21 and is based on the 1962 Battle of Rezang La

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 11:09 AM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday declared that Farhan Akhtar's war film 120 Bahadur, which is based on the fabled valour of Charlie Company of the Kumaon Regiment, has been made tax-free in the national capital with immediate effect.
 
According to the Chief Minister, the movie showcases the inspirational leadership of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, whose deeds and selflessness continue to be a defining emblem of bravery in India's military history.

Rekha Gupta on 120 Bahadur ‘tax-free’

120 Bahadur honours the "extraordinary courage, leadership, and sacrifice" of the 120 troops of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment, who bravely fought in the Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 Sino-Indian War, stated Gupta in a post on X. 
 
She added, “As a special mark of respect to the valiant soldiers, the Delhi Government has decided to grant tax-free status to the film in Delhi from 28th Nov". 
 
Farhan Akhtar had previously stated that he wanted the movie to be tax-free so that more people could see it. He stated to PTI at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), “I really feel that making it tax-free will definitely benefit the story going out far and wide. It would be wonderful if that (tax-free) did happen".   

120 Bahadur ticket price in Delhi 

The PVR mobile application states that a ticket for the prime rows of 120 Bahadur costs ₹410 before obtaining the tax-free status. However, starting on November 28, Delhi viewers would pay ₹62.54 less for Farhan Akhtar's war film; cinema tickets are subject to an 18% GST. After tax-free status, the ticket price will be as follows:
 
Classic Rows: ₹305.08
Prime Rows: ₹347.46. 

About 120 Bahadur

The true narrative of the Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 Sino-Indian War is told in the 2025 Indian Hindi-language historical war film 120 Bahadur. Farhan Akhtar plays Major Shaitan Singh in the movie, who commanded the Charlie Company's 120 soldiers against overwhelming Chinese forces. 
 
The story of the movie revolves around the incredible bravery and selflessness of 120 troops from the 13 Kumaon Regiment, most of whom were from the Ahir community, who were assigned to defend a post at Rezang La, a Himalayan pass at a bitterly cold altitude. 
 

 

Topics :Delhi governmentBollywoodgovernment policies

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 11:09 AM IST

