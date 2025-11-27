Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The second phase of the ticket to the finale task was the highlight of Bigg Boss 19's November 26 show (show 95), which made the competition more difficult for the contestants. Housemates fought to remain in the race as the Salman Khan-hosted show approached its conclusion.

A new assignment on Bigg Boss required contestants to trek on a "volcano path" with the assistance of chosen assistants. Based on how much hay they harvested, the assistants were chosen.

Bigg Boss 19 'Ticket to Finale'

Pranit More and Gaurav Khanna were assistants in the first round. Gaurav backed Ashnoor Kaur, while Pranit assisted Tanya Mittal. Tanya lost because Pranit reversed his support during the task. The round was won by Ashnoor. Tanya became enraged and called Ashnoor, Gaurav, and Pranit "cheaters" for allegedly cheating. In response, Ashnoor referred to Tanya as a "sore loser."

Pranit and Shehbaz Badesha competed in the next round, with Ashnoor supporting Shehbaz and Gaurav supporting Pranit. This time, Pranit prevailed. Gaurav Khanna and Malti Chahar competed in the third race. Ashnoor assisted Gaurav, and Shehbaz assisted Malti. Amaal Mallik and Farrhana Bhatt participated in the final round. Shehbaz backed Amaal, while Gaurav assisted Farrhana. Check List of Four Contestant enter in Bigg Boss Finale Ashnoor Kaur Pranit More Gaurav Khanna Farrhana Bhatt After winning, Farrhana entered the next round alongside Ashnoor, Pranit, and Gaurav. After the victory, Farrhana stated that she didn't think it was "hard-earned."

What happened after Bigg Boss 19 'Ticket to Finale' task? Later, Tanya told Malti that she didn't want to talk to her. Shehbaz reported feeling as though he was in heaven when Pranit massaged his head in the living room. Additionally, Pranit told Malti a humorous dating story. Later, Tanya expressed support for Farrhana by stating, "Everyone is afraid of Farrhana." The song "Let's Nacho" opened the following morning. Farrhana confronted Pranit over postponing his cutting duties, despite Malti's assurances that Farrhana was not battling with her. A debate resulted from this. Additionally, Malti reminded Farrhana of her bedroom cleaning responsibilities, which sparked another argument in which they both brought up assistance from their home states. Farrhana joked, "Kashmiris will root for me," while Malti said, "UP people will support me."

Malti and Ashnoor fought about utensils. Farrhana and Tanya were referred to as "dogle" by Pranit. "Pranit should feel fortunate that she was speaking to him," Tanya retorted. Joining in, Farrhana cautioned Pranit from "crossing his limits." Later, Shehbaz informed Amaal that Pranit provided a "solid reply." The exciting Bigg Boss 19 November 26 episode concluded with Bigg Boss sending Tide hampers to the contestants. When and how to vote for your contestant in Bigg Boss 19? Bigg Boss 19, the Hindi-language reality show themed “Iss Baar Chalegi Gharwalon Ki Sarkar”, is currently on air. The season premiered on August 24, 2025, and is streaming on JioHotstar, with its television telecast set to follow on Colours TV. Salman Khan returns as host.