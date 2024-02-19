Dermatomyositis: Disease that caused the demise of Suhani Bhatnagar

Dangal actor Suhani Bhatnagar passed away at the age of 19 on Friday, February 16. She was suffering from dermatomyositis, a rare inflammatory disease causing skin rash and muscle weakness, her father revealed. Suhani became famous when she appeared in Amir Khan-starrer Dangal movie in 2016.

Suhani was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences on February 7 and took her last breath on February 16 after medical complications.

The family further said that the symptoms of dermatomyositis were first shown two months ago, but she was diagnosed with the disease 10 days back. Her mother Puja Bhatnagar said that Suhani developed a red spot on her hands about two months ago, they consulted with several doctors in different hospitals but it couldn't be diagnosed.

When the condition of Suhani started deteriorating, her parents admitted her to AIIMS. Her condition didn't improve and her lungs were damaged due to accumulation of excess fluid.

According to Suhani's father, her condition wasn't improving despite being put on the ventilator. According to her father, there are only five to six people in the world who were diagnosed with the disease.

The cremation of Shuhani Bhatnagar took place in Ajronda cremation ground, Faridabad.

What is Dermatomyositis? Dermatomyositis is a rare inflammatory disease causing skin weakness and a distinctive skin rash. The disease can affect both children and adults. Dermatomyositis disease mostly appears between the ages of 5 and 15 in children, while in adults it usually occurs in the late 40s or early 60s. This disease affects more females than males.

It is worth mentioning that there is no cure for Dermatomyositis, but periods of symptom improvement can occur. However, treatment can be done to help clear the skin rash and help you regain muscle strength and function.

Dermatomyositis Symptoms The signs and symptoms of dermatomyositis can appear suddenly or develop gradually over time which is the most common signs and symptoms:

Skin Changes: A violet-coloured or dusky red rash develops which appears commonly on your face and eyelids and on your knuckles, elbows chest, knees and back. The rash, which can be itchy and painful, appears as the first signs of dermatomyositis.

Muscle weakness: Progressive muscle weakness involves muscles which are closest to the trunk, such as those in your thighs, hips, shoulders, upper arms and neck. This weakness can affect both the left and right sides of your body and tends to gradually worsen.