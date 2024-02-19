Home / Entertainment / OTT releases this week: Watch Star Wars, Poacher series and much more

OTT releases this week: Watch Star Wars, Poacher series and much more

Upcoming OTT releases this week: If you are keen to watch the latest movies or series this week, your search ends here. Check the latest upcoming series

Sudeep Singh Rawat

Feb 19 2024 | 1:22 PM IST
OTT platforms have made it way easier to watch and enjoy world-class movies on a TV screen sitting in the most comfortable position at home. These OTT platforms like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, Sony Liv, Prime Video, etc., are constantly churning out top-class movies and series for audience entertainment. 

If you are waiting to watch some incredible series or movies this week, then your search ends here. Here are the upcoming OTT movies or series releasing this week.

Upcoming OTT movies or series this week

Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 (February 21)

The final season of Star Wars is all set to release this week and it is expected to dive deeper into the dark era of the Galactic Empire's rise. In the last season, the team dispersed as they grappled with personal losses and the capture of Omega. In the latest part, the team will again move to a thrilling journey of redemption, rebellion and resilience to rescue Omega and thwart the Empire's sinister cloning experiments.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Constellation (February 21)

Constellation is a psychological drama series set to release this week where Jo, an astronaut, returns to Earth after a devastating incident in space. She witnessed a reality where essential parts of her life vanished and she struggled with her broken memories. The movie revolves around what went on a mission to discover what really happened. The movie features Noomi Rapace in the lead role, along with Jonathan Banks, James D'Arcy, Julian Looman, etc.

Where to watch: Apple TV+

Avatar: The Last Airbender (February 22)

Avatar: The Last Airbender is a highly anticipated live-action adaptation of the beloved animated series giving a new dimension to its characters. The series follows the young Avatar, Anang, on his quest to master the four elemental powers and protect the world from the Fire Nation's tyranny.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth (February 23)

The Indrani Mukherjea is a docuseries which will delve into the 2015 case of Indrani Mukerjea, arrested for the murder of her daughter, Sheena Bora. The series unravels sensational family secrets exploring the alleged financial motives behind the crime featuring unsettling call recordings and previously unseen images offering a comprehensive look into this complex case. The docuseries will also feature Mukerjea herself.

Where to watch: Netflix

Poacher (February 23)

This is an Indian Malayalam-language crime drama miniseries which is directed by Richie Mehta. This gripping drama series explores the depths of the ivory poaching practice in India, presenting a fictionalised account based on real events and testimonies. The story unfolds in Kerala's dense forests and the bustling terrain of Delhi with a team of Indian Forest Service officers, NGO workers and samaritans coming together to bring the poachers to justice. The Poacher miniseries features Nimisha Sajayan, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Roshan Mathew, among others.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Topics :OTT usersNetflix Indiamoviesweb seriesDisney India

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 1:22 PM IST

