Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar to re-release worldwide before sequel on Mar 19

Dhurandhar re-release: Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster Dhurandhar, which stormed theatres in December 2025, is heading back to the big screen after emerging as the year’s highest-grossing Bollywood film.

The Aditya Dhar directorial outperformed major 2025 releases such as Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava and the hit rom-com Saiyaara, building a massive ₹1,300-crore franchise. Now, audiences will get another chance to experience the blockbuster spectacle in cinemas.

Dhurandhar will be re-released in theatres one week before its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge. With over 3 lakh tickets sold, Dhurandhar 2, which is scheduled for March 19, has already made over Rs 20 crore and is aiming for a $3 million advance collection in North America alone.

About the Dhurandhar re-release According to reports, Dhurandhar, which stars Akshaye Khanna and Ranveer Singh in significant roles, will reopen in theatres tomorrow, Friday, March 13. It is the last call before fans board the Dhurandhar 2 flight of blockbuster heights, one week before Dhurandhar: The Revenge is released. ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 trailer: Ranveer Singh shares release date, time and more Dhurandhar is available on 500 screens globally, including 250 in India. On 185 screens, North America will once again experience the dominance of Dhurandhar. This follows the announcement of paid previews by the Dhurandhar 2 producers before the film's March 19 release. Fans can reserve these pre-release performances for March 18, which are accessible in the US, Canada, and India. In India, screenings are set for after 5 PM IST.