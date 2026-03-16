Oscars 2026 full list: Jordan, Buckley lead winners at 98th Academy Awards

Oscars 2026 awards winner full list: As the curtain rises on the 98th Academy Awards, the awards season reaches its climactic finale with one of the most unpredictable Oscar races in recent years. Months of precursor ceremonies — from the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards to the BAFTAs and major guild honours — have produced a volatile contest, with no single film clearly dominating the field and several key categories still wide open as the envelopes are about to be revealed.

Michael B. Jordan won the Best Actor award for Sinners at the 98th Academy Awards, marking the first Oscar victory of his career. He triumphed over a competitive field that included Timothée Chalamet for Marty Supreme, Ethan Hawke for Blue Moon, and Leonardo DiCaprio for One Battle After Another.

The star-studded roster featured Indian global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Javier Bardem, who made a "Free Palestine" statement when presenting Best International Feature. Conan O'Brien hosted the event for the second year in a row. Did India bag any trophies at the Oscars 2026? Despite initial excitement, 'no' Indian movie received a final nomination for the 2026 awards, and no Indian production won a prize. Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound, India's official submission for Best International Feature, was shortlisted in the top 15 but did not make it to the final five nominees. Although none of them was nominated, a number of other Indian films, such as Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1, Tanvi The Great, Mahavatar Narsimha, and Tourist Family, were on the "Reminder List" of eligible movies for Best Picture. In the Best Actress category, Jessie Buckley capped off a strong awards season run by winning the Oscar for her performance in Hamnet. Meanwhile, Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another secured the night’s top honour, taking home the Best Picture award.

Indian celebs at the Oscars 2026 awards

In addition to Indian star Priyanka Chopra Jonas as a co-host, the Indian-American filmmaker Geeta Gandbhir made history by being the first female nominee for both Best Documentary Short and Best Documentary Feature in the same year. She did not succeed in either category, though.

Isha Ambani, an Indian business tycoon, wore a vintage floral Maison Valentino gown from the Fall 2006 Couture collection to the occasion. Charithra Chandran, an Indian actress from Bridgerton, also made her Oscar debut wearing a bottle-green Miss Sohee dress.

Apart from appearances, Indian legends including Dharmendra, Manoj Kumar, B. Saroja Devi, and Kota Srinivasa Rao were honoured at the Academy's digital "In Memoriam" exhibition. Note: Dharmendra's exclusion from the main live broadcast part caused fans to express dissatisfaction.

Complete list of Oscars 2026 winners

· Best actor: Michael B Jordan - Sinners

· Best actress: Jessie Buckley - Hamnet

· Best picture: One Battle After Another

· Best supporting actress: Amy Madigan - Weapons

· Best supporting actor: Sean Penn - One Battle After Another

· Best director: Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another

· Best international feature: Sentimental Value

· Best animated feature: KPop Demon Hunters

· Best documentary feature: Mr Nobody Against Putin

· Best adapted screenplay: One Battle After Another - Paul Thomas Anderson

· Best original screenplay: Sinners - Ryan Coogler

· Best original song: Golden - KPop Demon Hunters (by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo and Teddy Park)

· Best original score: Sinners - Ludwig Goransson

· Best costume design: Frankenstein - Kate Hawley

· Best make-up and hairstyling: Frankenstein - Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel and Cliona Furey

· Best production design: Frankenstein - Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau

· Best sound: F1 - Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A Rizzo and Juan Peralta

· Best film editing: One Battle After Another - Andy Jurgensen

· Best cinematography: Sinners - Autumn Durald Arkapaw

· Best visual effects: Avatar: Fire and Ash - Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett

· Best casting: One Battle After Another - Cassandra Kulukundis

· Best live action short: The Singers and Two People Exchanging Saliva

· Best animated short: The Girl Who Cried Pearls

· Best documentary short: All the Empty Rooms.

When to watch The Oscars 2026 in India?

Watching The Oscars 2026 in India 'online'? The renowned Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, hosted the 2026 Oscars on the night of March 15. Indian viewers were able to see the glitz and excitement early on Monday, March 16, due to the time difference. The star-studded red carpet arrivals and the esteemed awards ceremony kick off the live broadcast in India at 4:30 AM IST. The renowned Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, will host the 2026 Oscars tonight, March 15. Indian viewers would be able to see the glitz and excitement early on Monday, March 16, due to the time difference. The star-studded red carpet arrivals and the esteemed awards ceremony kick off the live broadcast in India at 4:30 AM IST.

Oscars 2026 ceremony in India was livestreamed on JioHotstar and Star Movies from 4:30 AM IST on March 16. The awards ceremony and the glamour of the red carpet was covered on both platforms.

JioHotstar will make it available on demand after the broadcast if you are unable to watch it live. On March 16, Star Movies will broadcast a replay at 9:00 p.m. Thus, you can see the most memorable moments whenever it is convenient for you.