Top OTT releases this week: The Sabarmati Report, Black Warrant and more

With top OTT launches planned for this Friday, the second week of 2025 will be crucial for the entertainment industry. There are many quality shows lined-up for OTT releases this week, ranging from SonyLiv's Shark Tank India Season 4 to Netflix's Black Warrant. So, let us take a look at the list of films and web series that will be available this week on various OTT platforms.

The languages available for OTT entertainment are Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. So, be ready for a week filled with binge-worthy entertainment and make a note of the must-see films and television shows that are available this week, ranging from suspenseful dramas to thrilling thrillers.

Top 5 OTT releases this week

1. The Sabarmati Report

Today, January 10, is the premiere date for ‘the Sabarmati Report’, which stars Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra. The Sabarmati Express fire tragedy in Godhra on February 27, 2002, which claimed 59 lives, is shown in the Dheeraj Sarna-directed movie.

Along with Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and others, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also watched the movie. Ektaa Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Amul V. Mohan, and Anshul Mohan are the film's producers.

2. Black Warrant

Vikramaditya Motwane's Black Warrant’ was released on Netflix on January 10. Zahan Kapoor, the grandson of the late Bollywood icon Shashi Kapoor, starred in the jail drama. Along with co-directors Ambiecka Pandit, Arkesh Ajay, and Rohin Raveendran Nair, Motwane and Satyanshu Singh are the directors.

Sidhant Gupta, Anurag Thakur, and Paramvir Singh Cheema all have important roles to play. It is based on the book "Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer," written by journalist-author Sunetra Choudhury and former Tihar Jail superintendent Sunil Gupta, and is inspired by real-life incidents.

3. Goosebumps: The Vanishing

In a scary new trailer for 'Goosebumps: The Vanishing', David Schwimmer, star of Friends, is set for a suspenseful tone as he plays Anthony, a divorced father spending the summer in Gravesend, Brooklyn, with his twin children. Today, January 10, is the scheduled premiere date for the thrilling series on Disney and Hulu.

4. On Call

Today, Dick Wolf's brand-new police drama "On Call" will be available for streaming on Prime Video. Brandon Larracuente and Troian Bellisario from "Pretty Little Liars" play patrol cops in the Long Beach, California based television series, On Call. To give the series a more realistic feel, mobile phone video is combined with body cam and dash cam footage.

5. The Pitt

In his new series, The Pitt, Noah Wyle makes a comeback to the field of emergency medicine. In contrast to his previous position as an intern, Wyle now plays Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch, a seasoned medical professional at a made-up Pittsburgh hospital. Each episode of the show focuses on a different hour of Dr. Robby's rigorous 15-hour shift. Jio Cinemas will begin broadcasting the series today.

6. The Breakthrough

The investigation of a mysterious murder is the focus of the Hollywood crime thriller series, The Breakthrough. The series has a thrilling and suspenseful plot. On January 7, this series was available for streaming on the Netflix OTT.

7. Shark Tank India Season 4

Season 4 of Shark Tank India, the well-known business reality show in India, has returned. The OTT platform Sony Liv is streaming the show. The season was released on January 6, 2025.