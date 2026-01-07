Dhurandhar crosses ₹1,240 crore, becomes biggest Hindi-only blockbuster

Dhurandhar has wrapped up a triumphant month at the box office, maintaining its stronghold despite multiple new releases. The Aditya Dhar-directed action drama has made history by becoming the highest-grossing Indian film of all time in a single language. As per Jio Studios, the Hindi-only release has amassed an impressive worldwide gross of ₹1,240 crore.

Ranveer Singh has starred in 17 films, including Dhurandhar, which was his first to gross more than ₹1000 crore globally. It has raised the total box office collection for all of his films to an astounding ₹4200 crore (and climbing).

After the three Khans, Ranveer is now just the sixth Bollywood star to achieve ₹4000 crore at the box office. On December 5, 2025, it was released in theatres in India and other countries.

Dhurandhar made history worldwide The only non-multilingual Indian movie to reach the Rs 1,000 crore milestone is the action drama starring Ranveer Singh. In some languages, it has outperformed big blockbusters like Jawan and KGF: Chapter 2. With a domestic box office collection of Rs 5.70 crore on January 7, Dhurandhar's total collection in India reached Rs 831.40 crore. The movie broke a number of box office records and became the fastest Hindi film to accomplish significant milestones. The movie reached Rs 500 crore in India in just 16 days, setting a record for Bollywood. Additionally, it reached Rs 600 crore, Rs 800 crore, and Rs 1,000 crore globally, the fastest. Day 16 saw Dhurandhar surpass Gadar 2's lifetime India net collection of Rs 525 crore. It became the first Hindi film to reach the Rs 700 crore net India club on Day 26.