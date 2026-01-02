OTT release this week: Binge-watch some of this week's top blockbusters to start your New Year's 2026. The OTT platforms are brimming with brand-new films and television shows that will add cosiness to your New Year's celebration. The new season of The Good Doctor and the emotional film Haq on Netflix are just two examples of how the OTT platforms provide their users with some of the top TV shows and films.

You've come to the right place if you're searching for some of the best web series and films to watch during the first weekend of 2026. We will go into great detail about this week's major OTT releases on several platforms, including Prime Video, Netflix, ZEE5, and more, in this article. So let's get started right away.

Top 5 OTT releases this week Haq · Release Date: January 2, 2026 · OTT Platform: Netflix · Genre: Courtroom Drama, Legal · Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Yami Gautam, Sheeba Chaddha, Danish Husain Haq, a legal courtroom drama directed by Suparn Verma, is based on the historical case of Shah Bano and her battle for support after divorce for Muslim women. This movie centres on India in the 1980s, when the legal dispute escalated into a national discussion about justice, women's rights, and faith before turning into a landmark Supreme Court case.

The Smashing Machine · Release date: 2 January 2026 · OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video (rent) · Genre- Drama · Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt as Kerr's girlfriend Dawn Staples, with Ryan Bader, Bas Rutten and Oleksandr Usyk ALSO READ: Dhurandhar overtakes Pathaan to become top Bollywood film in North America The film, which is based on the actual story of martial arts and UFC fighter Mark Kerr, centres on his life, fame, and dedication, which made him a legend and nearly cost him everything.

Follow My Voice · Release date: 2 January 2026 · OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video · Genre: Romantic drama · Cast: Berta Castane, Jae Woo Yang, Claudia Traisac, Fernando Guallar, Itziar Ituno, Nuno Gallego. Klara spends her time listening to her favourite radio program, "Follow My Voice," following a severe health crisis that leaves her confined to her house for 76 days in a row. She questions whether it is possible to fall in love with someone she has only heard about but never met, as she begins to feel something for the host Kang.

Beauty · Release date: 2 January 2026 · OTT platform: ZEE5 · Genre: College drama · Cast: Nilakhi Patra, Ankith Koyya, Vasuki Anand, Naresh Alekhya, the protagonist of the tale, is a college student who elopes with her boyfriend after her mother discovers their covert video conversations. As her father, a taxi driver, sets out to find daughter, they embark on a trip that explores familial trust, innocence, and turns that put their relationship to the test. After the Quake · Release date: 2 January 2026