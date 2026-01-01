Dhurandhar overtakes Pathaan to become top Bollywood film in North America

Ranveer Singh’s high-octane espionage thriller Dhurandhar continues to dominate cinemas with an unstoppable streak. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has rewritten Bollywood’s box office rulebook ever since its debut, and now it has achieved yet another benchmark.

The film has officially become the highest-grossing Bollywood film in North America, surpassing Pathaan, a feat that underscores its roaring overseas performance. Despite facing competition from new releases and a natural drop in footfall in its third week, Dhurandhar remains a top choice for audiences.

After 27 days in theatres, the film’s domestic total has soared to an estimated ₹766.90 crore, with strong demand in major metros and mass circuits alike.

Dhurandhar box office collection report

1. Week 1 box office collection- Rs 207.25

2. Week 2 box office collection- Rs 253.25

3. Week 3 box office collection- Rs 172.00

4. Week 4 box office collection- Rs 95.87 (ongoing).

· Domestic Total: ₹728.37 crore India Net (est.).

· Worldwide Total: ₹1,143.27 crore gross (est.).

· Highest Single Day: ₹58 crore (Day 10 - 2nd Sunday).

Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection

Sacnilk claims that by the end of the fourth Tuesday, the movie made over $17.50 million in North America, exceeding Pathaan's $17.49 million. As a result, Dhurandhar is now the highest-grossing Bollywood movie in North America.

It is still the third highest-grossing Indian movie there, though, with Baahubali 2 ($20+ million) and Kalki 2898 AD ($18.50+ million) occupying the top two positions.

ALSO READ: Stranger Things 5 finale OTT release: When and where to watch last episode? The movie's distributor, Parnab Kapadia, previously stated in an interview with CNN-News18 that the movie lost at least $10 million as a result of being banned in Gulf nations like Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Pakistan. In recent years, Indian films have found significant success in all of these nations.

Dhurandhar cast and plot

The first in a two-part film series, the spy action thriller was directed by Aditya Dhar. It narrates the tale of an Indian spy breaking into Pakistan's criminal and terror network.

The 1999 IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, the 2008 Mumbai attacks, and the circumstances surrounding Operation Lyari are just a few of the real-life incidents involving geopolitical tensions that are interwoven into the plot.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar OTT release: When and where to watch Ranveer's action thriller? In addition to Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, and Danish Pandor in supporting parts, the movie has Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt in major roles.