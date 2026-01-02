Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 crosses 3 crore registrations, apply till Jan 11

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 5:06 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship student outreach programme Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) has crossed a major milestone, logging over 3 crore registrations for its 2026 edition. The figure puts the initiative within striking distance of its 2025 Guinness World Record of 3.53 crore participants.
Confirming the surge, the Ministry of Education said on X that the registrations—received from students, parents and teachers—had crossed the historic mark as of December 30, 2025. The response highlights the programme’s growing resonance ahead of board exams.
"Registrations for Pariksha Pe Charcha, the flagship initiative of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, have crossed a historic milestone, with over 3 crore registrations from students, parents, and teachers as of December 30, 2025," the ministry claimed on X.
Insight Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026
This year's themes include "make exams a celebration," "save the environment," "clean India," and "the contribution of our freedom fighters." PPP began in 2018 and is currently in its eighth edition.
The prime minister will also engage with parents and educators during the Charcha to assist and empower them to help kids achieve all of their aspirations.
This year, the registration period will run through January 11. Of the 3 crore registrations, 2.85 crore are from students, 17 lakh are from teachers, and 3.49 lakh are from parents.
Indian Prime Minister Modi speaks with students face-to-face during this yearly event, offering advice on how to manage exam stress and do well in exams.
He also talks to parents and teachers during the conversation, offering advice on how they may assist children to stay composed at this crucial period in their lives and support them during the board exams.
The Pariksha Pe Charcha competition, which is held on the MyGov Innovate platform, is open to students in Classes 6 to 12. By submitting their contributions to the activities created just for them, parents and educators can also take part.
Competitions presented on the MyGov platform are another element of PPC. The Ministry of Education will provide a customised PPC kit to about 2,500 chosen parents, teachers, and kids.