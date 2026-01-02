Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 crosses 3 crore registrations, apply till Jan 11

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship student outreach programme Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) has crossed a major milestone, logging over 3 crore registrations for its 2026 edition. The figure puts the initiative within striking distance of its 2025 Guinness World Record of 3.53 crore participants.

Confirming the surge, the Ministry of Education said on X that the registrations—received from students, parents and teachers—had crossed the historic mark as of December 30, 2025. The response highlights the programme’s growing resonance ahead of board exams.

Insight Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 This year's themes include "make exams a celebration," "save the environment," "clean India," and "the contribution of our freedom fighters." PPP began in 2018 and is currently in its eighth edition. The prime minister will also engage with parents and educators during the Charcha to assist and empower them to help kids achieve all of their aspirations. This year, the registration period will run through January 11. Of the 3 crore registrations, 2.85 crore are from students, 17 lakh are from teachers, and 3.49 lakh are from parents.

Steps to register for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Step 1: Visit innovateindia1.mygov.in, the official website. Step 2: On the main page, press the "Participate Now" option. Step 3: Select amongst the following categories like Parent, Teacher, Student (Through Teacher Login), or Student (Self Participation). Step 4: Under the category you have chosen, click to participate. Step 5: Fill in your email address, mobile number, or name to register and enter the form. How to Participate in Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026? · Interested students/parents/teachers should visit mygov.in/ppc-2026/

· Scroll down and find 'PPC-2026 Competition (open for Students of Class 6-12, Parents and Teachers)' · Press on participate now · Select if you are a parent, student or teacher. · Get yourself registered and press on continue · Submit the question in max 500 characters and press submit · Save the confirmation page for later references. More about Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Indian Prime Minister Modi speaks with students face-to-face during this yearly event, offering advice on how to manage exam stress and do well in exams.