Disney+ Hotstar down in India: Disney+ Hotstar experienced a major outage, frustrating cricket fans as they tried to watch the India vs. England 3rd ODI live. Many users were unable to stream the match, and complaints began to come in early hours on Wednesday, February 12, according to website outage tracker Downdetector.

According to reports, 84% of users had trouble streaming videos, 13% had trouble connecting to the server, and 3% had problems with the app. Users were forced to express their annoyance on social media because the sudden interruption occurred during a pivotal point in the series.

When did Disney+ Hotstar stop working?

Users on online browsers and smart TVs were the main targets of the interruption, which started at 12:35 pm IST. Access to mobile apps was still inconsistent. The error message "Something went wrong, we are having trouble playing this video right now" appeared when users tried to stream content. Additionally, the platform advised affected consumers to try activation again or contact customer care for assistance.

Outage tracking service Downdetector reported a surge in complaints, with over 98% of users specifically experiencing video playback issues. Those affected included users in major cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi.

Although services have now been restored on TV, web, and mobile platforms, the service has not yet released an official statement outlining the reason for the outage. At the time of writing, ABP Live independently confirmed that the platform was operating normally again.