'I'd love to go on it, but...' Varun Dhawan's comment on IGL goes viral nc

Things are heating up for Ranveer Allahbadia and the India’s Got Latent panel, as the controversy surrounding them escalates to Parliament and sparks legal complaints across multiple states.

Amid the controversy, an old video of Varun Dhawan from Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, where he appeared to promote his movie 'Baby John', has gone viral again. The actor shared his concern to be part of Samay Raina's show.

IGL might have a negative impact on us: Varun

When Ranveer Allahbadia asked Varun about the growing popularity of Samay Raina 's show India's Got Latent, Varun mentioned that he was invited as a guest on the show.

While explaining why he chose not to go to the show, the actor said, "They asked me to be on the show and honestly, I would love to be on it, but my concern is that it might have a negative impact on us. The more you get noticed with this kind of humour, sometimes it becomes a crossfire."

Ranveer emphasised reconsidering his thoughts as his appearance would be entertaining. Varun stayed firm on his stance, stating that he personally had no issue with the show’s humour, but his professional commitments made it a risky move.

Further elaborating his stance, the actor said “I would do it in a heartbeat. I’m not worried for myself, but I think the teams I work with might have concerns. I’d have to do it when I’m not promoting something because it will definitely be a crossfire.”

Ranveer faces backlash for his derogatory remark on IGL

Ranveer Allahbadia recently appeared on Samay's show and he has been receiving a huge backlash on the internet over an inappropriate question about a contestant's parents.

As the video went viral, he issued a public apology, where he said that 'comedy wasn't his forte'. While explaining his side, the 31-year-old YouTuber said, "I am sorry. My comment was inappropriate - it wasn't my forte. Many of you asked if this is how I want to use my platform, and obviously, it’s not. I won’t offer any context or justification. I’m just here to apologise."

Dhruv Rathee joins the controversy

Another popular YouTuber Dhurv Rathe also shared his thoughts on the recent controversy where he stated that the whole machinery is harassing them.

He shared thoughts on X where he wrote, "I may not like or agree with Ranveer or Samay’s content. But the way the politicians, media anchors, police and the whole machinery is harassing them is unacceptable, wrong and very suspicious."

"It seems like an agenda to divert attention from real issues and bring dangerous censorship. Yesterday, Manipur CM’s resignation news was totally shut out from news channels," he added.