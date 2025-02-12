Chiranjeevi draws internet backlash over sexist remark, details inside

A recent comment made by veteran actor Chiranjeevi regarding his son Ram Charan has drawn online criticism. Many people have called the megastar's joke about Charan welcoming another girl sexist and outdated as he was speaking at a function. South megastar Chiranjeevi was invited as the chief guest at the Brahma Anandam pre-release event.

On June 20, 2023, the South star's son Ram Charan and his wife Upasana welcomed their daughter, making him a grandfather once more. When she was born, the megastar shared his happiness on X, "Welcome, Little Mega Princess! You have spread cheer among the Mega Family of millions on your arrival, just as you have made the blessed parents @AlwaysRamCharan & @upasanakonidela and us grandparents happy and proud!! (sic)."

What did Chiranjeevi say?

Chiranjeevi is the father of RRR star Ram Charan, who had daughter Klin Kaara with wife Upasana Konidela in 2023. He stated, "When I'm at home, it doesn't feel like I'm surrounded by my granddaughters; it feels like I'm a ladies' hostel warden, surrounded by ladies all around. I keep wishing and telling (Ram) Charan, at least this time, have a boy so that our legacy continues, but his daughter is the apple of his eye... I'm scared that he might again have a girl.

Netizen reactions to the Chiranjeevi comment

Chiranjeevi has been under criticism since his comment went viral. A number of X (formerly Twitter) users expressed their opinions regarding the remark. One of the users wrote, "Chiranjeevi is scared his son Ram Charan might have another daughter. In 2025, the obsession with a male heir continues. Disappointing, but not surprising. PS - I have a girl, and I have heard from hundreds of people to give birth to a boy next. It feels horrible when people want us to control things I can’t (sic)."

Another user wrote, "Dear Chiranjeevi garu, I have respect for you as an actor. However, I would appreciate some clarification on your recent statement. It came across as misogynistic and seemed to imply that a legacy can only be carried forward by a male child or men. Did you truly mean to suggest this? Are you uncomfortable with the possibility of your son and daughter-in-law having another girl child? Or was it “remark” made in “jest” at Brahmanandam’s film event?"

Chiranjeevi's bond with Klin Kaara

Chiranjeevi was the one who declared Klin Kaara's birth in 2023. He tweeted, “And the baby’s name is ‘Klin Kaara Konidela. Taken from the Lalitha Sahasranamam .. the name ‘Klin Kaara’ .. signifies a transformative purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening! All of us are sure the little one, the Little Princess will imbibe these qualities into her personality .. as she grows up..”

Chiranjeevi personal and career life

Sushmita Konidela and Sreeja Konidela are Chiranjeevi's two daughters. Sushmita is the mother of Samara and Samhitha, and Sreeja has two daughters, Navishka and Nivrati.

In 2023, Chiranjeevi last appeared in Waltair Veerayya and Bhola Shankar. While the former was a success, the latter movie turned out to be a failure. He will shortly play the lead in Vassishta's film Vishwambhara. The movie was delayed from its original Sankranthi release date.

Additionally, he will feature in a Srikanth Odela-directed movie. Ram's recent film, Game Changer, was released during Sankranthi but did not do well. He will soon appear in films directed by Sukumar and Buchi Babu Sana.