Britain's Railway to celebrate 30 years of 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge'

British Railway and Yash Raj Films collaborated for a UK-India cultural event to celebrate two milestones–30 years of "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" and 200 years of the modern railway system in England.

England's railway is celebrating its 'Railway 200' campaign, while Yash Raj Films presents ‘Come Fall In Love – The DDLJ Musical’, directed by Aditya Chopra, the director of DDLJ.

DDLJ is one of the most iconic movies of Bollywood that featured Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead roles. Most of the scenes of DDLJ were shot in the UK and one of the main scenes was filmed at the King’s Cross Railway Station.

YRF and Britain’s railway issued a joint release that reads, "Britain’s railway and YRF have announced their cultural collaboration as part of the Valentine’s Day celebrations, recognising the romance of train travel. YRF is currently producing the musical adaptation of 'DDLJ', titled 'Come Fall in Love - The DDLJ Musical' (CFIL) in the UK."

The musical will open at Manchester Opera House on 29 May 2025. It plays through until 21 June 2025.

DDLJ is the longest-running title in Indian cinema and it has been playing in Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir theatre continuously since 1995.

Suzanne Donnelly, Executive Director of Railway 200, while sharing her happiness said, "We're very pleased to partner with Yash Raj Films and celebrate the enduring romance of rail and power of connection across the world. The railway has long inspired film-makers and helped to shape our cultural landscape. Its bicentenary this year provides a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the 30th anniversary of this hugely successful, rail-related Bollywood blockbuster, and its new musical opening in the UK this summer."

Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films was also delighted with the collaboration and said, "We are delighted to collaborate with Railway 200, as part of the railway's 200th anniversary. YRF has always stood for bringing stories that are rooted in India, yet have a global footprint and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) is a testament to that. To celebrate 30 years of DDLJ; we are bringing the stage adaptation of the movie - Come Fall In Love - The DDLJ Musical to the UK! Our musical is set to have its UK premiere at the Manchester Opera House on May 29. One of the most iconic scenes of DDLJ was filmed at King's Cross Railway Station, which we are showcasing in Come Fall In Love!”

“So, this is the perfect moment for us to partner with Railway 200. Together, we want to spread the message of how unifying love can be and how celebrating diversity and inclusivity is the need of the hour," he added.