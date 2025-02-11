Chhaava day 1 advance bookings: Period drama movie set for a strong start

The Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Chhaava is poised for a grand opening, having already grossed over Rs 5 crore ahead of its theatrical release. The period drama movie is scheduled to release on February 14, 2025.

The movie is generating a massive buzz ahead of its release, and the advance booking is a clear indication of this trend.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie has minted around ₹5.46 crore through advance bookings by selling close to 150k tickets.

Chhaava earned most of the money through the Hindi 2D version and has already amassed Rs 4.02 crore by selling 1,44,606 tickets, followed by the Hindi IMAX version where it earned around Rs 13 lakh and sold 2,762 tickets. Hindi 4DX and ICE garnered Rs 4.3 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakh, by selling 721 and 286 tickets, respectively.

Chhaava is set to release in theatres across the world on February 14, 2025 (February).

Reportedly, the movie is expected to make around Rs 18-20 crore nett on its first day. However, the makers are expecting even higher numbers and are making efforts to promote the movie.

About Chhaava

Chhaava is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language period drama movie based on the life of Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, portrayed by Vicky Kaushal.

The movie is based on Shivaji Sawant's Marathi novel of the same name 'Chhava.' The movie is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films.

The movie features Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles along with Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, and Divya Dutta who are also playing crucial roles.

The running time of Chhava is 161 minutes and it was reportedly made with a budget of Rs 130 crores.