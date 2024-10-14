Do Patti trailer: Kriti Sanon marks production debut alongside Kajol

Kriti Sanon, a Bollywood actress, is ready for the premiere of her first production. TV star Shaheer Sheikh is also making his Bollywood debut in the movie, Do Patti. As the trailer for Netflix's Do Patti indicates, there may be more to a peaceful hill station than meets the eye. The film, which was written by Kanika Dhillon and directed by debut filmmaker Shashanka Chaturvedi, features Kajol in her maiden role as a police inspector. In contrast to Shaheer Sheikh, who is anxious to maintain his own secrets, Kriti Sanon portrays rival twins. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp





Kriti Sanon's Blue Butterfly Films and Kanika Dhillon's Kathha Pictures are producing this upcoming Netflix thriller. The movie will be released on Netflix on October 25.

Do Patti 2024: Trailer talk

In the intricate story, police inspector Vidya Jyothi (Kajol) is drawn to a string of unsettling incidents involving Saumya (Kriti Sanon) and her husband, Dhruv Sood (Shaheer Sheikh), in the fictional hillside village of Devipur. Vidya begins to wonder if everything in this web of half-truths and half-lies is truly as it seems when Saumya's twin sister, Shailee, shows up at the hill station, unexpectedly.

Do Patti 2024: About the lead actors

Actress Kriti Sanon, who won a National Award in 2014, is making her producing debut with Do Patti. After making his TV debut in 2009's Kya Mast Hai Life, TV actor Shaheer Sheikh is now making his Bollywood debut. For those who are unaware, Shaheer is a well-known brand in India and globally.

The actor established himself on the tiny screen with films such as Navya, Ye Rishte Hain Pyaar Ke, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, and Mahabharat. It is interesting to see Kriti collaborating on Do Patti with her Dilwale co-star Kajol after nine years.

Do Patti: About the film

Do Patti is written by Kanika Dhillon and directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi. First-time producers Sanon and Dhillon are behind the camera through their respective production companies, Blue Butterfly Films and Kathha Pictures. Brijendra Kala and Tanvi Azmi are also featured. Netflix will premiere the OTT movie on October 25, 2024.