OTT releases this week: Stree 2, Khel Khel Mein, Vaazhai, and more

This week's OTT releases cover everything, from digital releases of films to intriguing new web series. We are back this week with a fantastic selection of films and web series that are headed for release on OTT platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, and Prime Video.

OTT releases this week 2024 (From Oct 10- Oct 18. 2024)

Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank (Hindi) - Prime Video

Sarkata is a new demon that haunts the town of Chanderi after the events of Stree. This time, the aim is to terrorise women, rather than the men, who were haunted and kidnapped by Stree. Vicky (Rajkummar Rao) and his motley team (Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana) must once more figure out how to preserve their village, but a mysterious woman (Shraddha Kapoor) is able to assist them.



Khel Khel Mein, Sarfira (Hindi) - Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar

Sarfira and Khel Khel Mein, two Akshay Kumar films, are available on OTT in the same week. While Sarfira is a remake of the 2020 Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, which is based on the life of GR Gopinath, KKM is a remake of the 2016 Italian comedy-drama Perfect Strangers. While the latter is an inspirational tale of an underdog who does not accept defeat, the former entails a deadly game that has the potential to destroy relationships.

Vedaa (Hindi) - Zee 5

This action drama stars Sharvari and John Abraham. The latter portrays Abhimanyu, an Army major, who was court-martialed and agrees to mentor the title character Vedaa. Among other topics, the movie addresses casteism, terrorism, and women's safety. Other important roles are played by Kumud Mishra, Rajendra Chawla, Tanvi Malhara, Abhishek Banerjee, Ashish Vidyarthi, Anurag Thakur, and Urvashi Dubey.

Citadel: Diana (Italian) - Prime Video

The Russo Brothers provide an additional piece of the puzzle if the 2023 American television series Citadel, starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra, left you with more questions than answers. Citadel: Diana transports viewers to the future—specifically, 2030, eight years after the collapse of the Manticore while the unreleased Citadel: Honey Bunny, starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is said to transport viewers to the past.



Vaazhai (Tamil) - Disney+ Hotstar

Based on real-life incidents, Vaazhai transports viewers to Tamil Nadu in 1998 with its heartbreaking story. An intelligent student who attends school, Sivanaindhan is a huge fan of Rajinikanth and aspires to emulate his hero when he grows up. He despises his job helping his mother on the banana plantation on the weekends, but poverty forces him to do it. For him, everything is irrevocably altered by a terrible event.

Mathu Vadalara 2 (Telugu) - Netflix

Following the events of the first 2019 movie, Babu (Simha Koduri) and Yesu (Satya) were fired from their jobs as delivery agents and are now special agents for the HE (High Emergency) Team. Regretfully, the unfortunate couple's bank accounts are still empty. They become involved in yet another drug-related murder, with missing money, and people. How will they be able to demonstrate their innocence once more?