From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh, celebrities who received underworld threats

The murder of Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister and leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has once again brought the spotlight on the lives of prominent Mumbai personalities who remain under constant threats from criminal gangs. On October 12, Siddique was shot and killed allegedly by gang members of Lawrence Bishnoi group. Only fifteen days earlier, the NCP leader had reportedly received threats. Months after gunfire outside actor Salman Khan's home, Baba Siddique was killed. Salman was one of the Bollywood celebrities Baba Siddique was known to be close friends with. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Two men on bikes opened fire outside Salman Khan's home in Bandra, Mumbai, in April of this year. According to the Mumbai Police, the gunmen were members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Here are some well-known individuals in Mumbai who have recently been threatened.

Celebrities threatened by underworld over the years

Salman Khan: The actor's security cover was upgraded to Y+ after Lawrence Bishnoi publicly threatened him. Due to his 1998 hunting of a black buck, which the gangster said was considered sacred by the Bishnois, Salman was placed on the gangster’s hit list. Bishnoi had threatened to assassinate Salman in order to exact revenge on the actor.

Shah Rukh Khan: Since he rose to fame as an actor, Shah Rukh Khan has also been on the underworld's hit list. Although the underworld had threatened him multiple times in his early career, Khan complained in writing to the Maharashtra government in October that he had been receiving death threats following the box office success of his films "Pathan" and "Jawan." In response to these risks, Y+ security was granted to the actor.

Kangana Ranaut: Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut was recently threatened because of her movie Emergency. A man was heard threatening Kangana in a recently released video, claiming, "If you release this movie, Sardars will beat you with slippers."

Ashoke Pandit: Police officers were deployed at the home and workplace of director Ashoke Pandit in 2023 after he allegedly received threats regarding his movie 72 Hoorain. Pandit claimed that as he was promoting his movie, he had been getting calls threatening his life.

Sandeep Singh: A Facebook user threatened to kill film producer Sandeep Singh in 2022, claiming that he would be killed in the same way as Punjabi musician Sidhu Moosewala. Sarabjit, Bhoomi, and PM Narendra Modi are among the films that Singh has produced.

Sanjay Dutt: His friendships with members of the underworld have a long history. Over the years, he has apparently received numerous threats, including from well-known terrorists like Dawood Ibrahim.

Akshay Kumar: After a gunshot incident involving singer Sidhu Moosewala, the Maharashtra government upgraded Akshay Kumar's security status to X-category protection.

Vivek Agnihotri: Because of the controversial nature of his film, which focused on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the early 1990s, director Vivek Agnihotri faced threats against his life after the release of "The Kashmir Files."

Deepika Padukone: Despite threats, violence, and controversy, the actress has remained grounded throughout the scandals surrounding "Padmaavat" and "Chhapaak." Padukone has maintained her dedication to her art and her commitment in the face of criticism and threats to her safety.

Due to their prominent stature, celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Preity Zinta, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, and many more have encountered their fair share of security issues. These celebrities have navigated the challenges of their superstar status, while putting their safety and well-being first, despite threats from extremist groups and worries about their personal safety.