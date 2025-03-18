Dragon OTT release date revealed: When and where to watch the epic action

Dragon OTT release: Ashwath Marimuthu-directed Dragon movie has done phenomenal business at the box office. The movie was released in theatres on February 21 and garnered positive reviews from audiences.

The film had a strong opening at the box office as it minted Rs 6 crore on its first day.

According to film business tracker Sacnilk, Dragon earned ₹98.73 crore net after a 24-day theatrical run, while its worldwide collection currently stands at ₹146.97 crore. The film has been deemed a ‘blockbuster’ on Sacnilk.

The movie has emerged as a major hit in Tamil cinema. Thanks to its compelling storyline, strong performances, and impressive box office run. As fans eagerly await its streaming debut, the film is expected to maintain its momentum on the OTT platform.

Dragon OTT release: When and where to watch?

The highly anticipated movie, Dragon, is all set for its highly anticipated OTT debut. The Tamil movie is set to stream on Netflix on March 21. Apart from Tamil, the movie will be available on Netflix in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Netflix shared the news of its OTT release. While sharing the post the OTT giant wrote, “Some dragons don’t breathe fire, because their comebacks are hotter. Watch Dragon on Netflix, out 21 March in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.”

Dragon: Plot overview

The story of Dragon revolves around Ragavan (played by Pradeep Ranganathan). Ragavan was a studious and obedient student who turned into a rebellious college dropout after heartbreak. This leads him to the world of financial fraud, where desperation meets deception. The film is a perfect combination of comedy, drama, and romance.

Dragon OTT release: Star-studded cast

The movie features Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead role. It also features Anupama Parameswaran, Kayadu Lohar, George Maryan, Indumathy Manikandan, KS Ravikumar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, VJ Siddhu, and Harshath Khan in supporting roles. The performances and engaging screenplay have contributed significantly to the film's success.