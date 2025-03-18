'Chhaava' registers record-breaking 12 million ticket sales on BookMyShow

Vicky Kaushal's "Chhaava" has become the first Hindi film to register 12 million ticket sales on BookMyShow, the ticketing platform said on Tuesday.

Released on February 14, the Laxman Utekar-directed film is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, son of Maratha Empire founder Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Kaushal stars in the titular role, while actor Rashmika Mandanna plays his wife, Yesubai.

The movie, which hails from Maddock Films, has amassed over Rs 550 crore net at the domestic box office.

In a statement, Ashish Saksena, COO of cinemas, BookMyShow said the film's ticket sales has surpassed the 2024 blockbuster "Stree 2", starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor.

"In a historic achievement that has redefined the Indian cinema landscape, 'Chhaava' has blazed past all previous records to become the first Hindi film ever to cross the monumental 12 million ticket sale milestone on BookMyShow.

"This extraordinary accomplishment sees 'Chhaava' surpassing even the blockbuster 'Stree 2', creating a new benchmark in the industry," Saksena said.

According to Saksena, "Chhaava" has witnessed phenomenal response from across the country, especially in key markets like Mumbai, Pune, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Nagpur, Nashik, Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Lucknow.

"It's a cultural phenomenon that demonstrates the enduring power of authentic storytelling rooted in our rich history. 'Chhaava's' record-shattering success reinforces our conviction that when powerful narratives meet exceptional performances, magic happens on screen that resonates deeply with Indian audiences," he added.

"Chhaava" also stars Akshaye Khanna, Diana Penty, Neil Bhoopalam, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta and Vineet Kumar Singh.