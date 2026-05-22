Drishyam 3 Box office collection Day 1: Mohanlal eyes Rs 50 cr worldwide

Drishyam 3, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, finally released in theatres on Thursday amid high expectations. The movie received a great reception at the box office after reportedly earning over Rs 35 crore in advance bookings.

The movie, released on Mohanlal's birthday, made about Rs 15.85 crore in India on its first day across 5,506 shows. As of right now, the movie has made Rs 43.37 crore worldwide.

Drishyam 3, directed by Jeethu Joseph, was released in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada.

Drishyam 3 box office collection day-wise

Drishyam 3 made about Rs 15.85 crore net on its first day in India, according to early estimates by Sacnilk. The movie had a remarkable response, particularly in Kerala, and was shown in 5,506 theatres across the country. On Day 1, the gross collection for India was almost Rs 18.37 crore.

Additionally, the movie did remarkably well in foreign markets. Within the first day of its release, its total worldwide earnings reached about Rs 43.37 crore, with overseas collections allegedly reaching Rs 25 crore. The strong figures demonstrate that the Drishyam franchise still has a devoted following worldwide. According to trade analysts, the movie might perform well over the weekend, particularly in southern states where the franchise is extremely well-liked. More about the Drishyam 3 box office report The Malayalam version was the largest contributor among all language versions. On its opening day, the Malayalam edition alone brought in almost Rs 13.70 crore.

Reports suggest the film had around 67 per cent occupancy throughout 3,503 showings, with evening and night screenings witnessing crowded theatres in some cities. With a first-day income of about Rs 11.15 crore, Kerala proved to be the thriller's strongest market. On the first day, the Telugu dubbed version brought in about Rs 1.50 crore net and drew viewers in a few locations. About Drishyam 3 Drishyam 3 is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the Aashirvad Cinemas banner and is written and directed by Jeethu Joseph. In addition to Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Murali Gopy, Siddique, and Asha Sarath are among the returning cast members who reprise their well-known roles from the previous movies.