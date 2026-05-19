Salman Khan's 'lonely' post sparks speculation; actor issues clarification

Salman Khan recently shared a thoughtful tweet about feeling "alone" and "lonely," which sent social media into a frenzy. With millions of fans, the celebrity's remarks left everyone confused and wondering if he was referring to something personal.

The Bollywood star has since reassured people that everything is alright and that fans misunderstood his social media post.

Salman Khan reacts to viral 'alone and lonely' post

Salman offered a clarification on Instagram on Tuesday regarding the viral post. The actor wrote that he was not lonely. He stated, “Arre yaar, Mai apne bare mai nahi baat kar raha tha (I wasn't talking about myself). How can I be alone when I have such a large, amazing family and friends, and how can I be lonely when I have u guys, your wishes n Duas, I would be the biggest na shukra ever.”

He added that even his mother, Salma Khan, started to worry about him when the tweet became such a big deal. Salman added, “Kabhi Kabhi logon ke saath reh kar pak jaata hun, isliye some me time, Buss...Iss baar koi photo nahi breaking news bana diya, Mummy pooch rahi hai, Kya hua Beta? Chill maro yaar (Sometimes I get tired of being around people, so I just need some me time, that’s all. This time, no photo came out, yet it became breaking news. My mother is asking me, ‘What happened, son?’ Relax, guys).” What did Salman Khan post earlier? Days after Salman posted a shirtless picture of himself showing off his abs on Instagram, the clarification was issued. Alongside the photo post, he mentioned, “By I me myself, 2 ways to be by yourself, Alone and Lonely, Alone is by choice, and lonely when nobody wants to be with u….. Ab iske aage, you figure out what you need to do.”

Many fans expressed concern after reading the caption, while others complimented the actor's physical appearance and level of fitness. Social media users conjectured whether Salman was referring to loneliness in his personal life or experiencing "depression.The actor's most recent explanation has now dispelled these rumours. Salman Khan’s upcoming projects Salman's upcoming film is Apoorva Lakhia's Maatrubhumi. The project was reportedly inspired by the real-life conflict between Indian and Chinese armies in the Galwan Valley and was originally named Battle of Galwan. However, according to sources, the movie has changed several things, including its title and plot. The movie's release date has not yet been disclosed.