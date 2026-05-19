Ram Charan says Salman, Aamir Khan paved way for Peddi with Sultan, Dangal

Actor Ram Charan credited Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Aamir Khan for inspiring his upcoming sports drama Peddi, saying films like Sultan and Dangal gave filmmakers the confidence to back such stories.

Janhvi Kapoor, Boman Irani, and Divyenndu play key roles in the Telugu movie, which is directed by Buchi Babu Sena. The movie is scheduled to open in theatres on June 4.

Ram Charan thanks Salman Khan, Aamir Khan

Ram Charan spoke about the movie and how Bollywood hits influenced its journey at the Peddi trailer premiere on Monday in Mumbai.

"First of all, thanks to Salman sir and Aamir sir for giving us and paving the path for such films with Sultan and Dangal. It gave us so much confidence. Thank you, thanks to both of you for starting this journey, and we believe that this kind of film has worked in the past. And obviously, we followed the same route," he added.

ALSO READ: Ram Charan's Peddi trailer: Where to watch online “This is about a man's search for his identity. So, everybody, we all need some kind of identity to live and get through the day. And this is about Peddi, who's finding his identity...he goes through an identity crisis before finding it for a larger cause. What leads him to become a crossover athlete and do what he does... It is organic; at the same time, it's highly commercial,” he added. About Dangal and Sultan Dangal, released in 2016, is still the highest-grossing movie in India. It set a record at the time with ₹387 crore net (more than ₹450 crore gross) in India. However, China's windfall earnings helped it surpass ₹2000 crore, internationally. Sultan, released earlier that year, also made over ₹300 crore in India and ₹623 crore worldwide, making it an all-time blockbuster.