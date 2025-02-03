Grammy Awards 2025: Kanye West & wife 'naked' Bianca Censori escorted out?

The Grammy Awards is a platform where celebrities often push their fashion boundaries. This year was no exception as the red-carpet look of Bianca Censori took things to a whole new level.

Bianca Censori, the Australian model and wife of Kanye West, made headlines with her outfit at the 67th Grammy Awards 2025 . Her sheer mini-dress was one of the most talked-about moments of the night.

Censori, 30, appeared in the show, held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, with her husband Kanye West, 47, who chose all-black attire - a minimalist yet powerful presence.

She was initially seen wearing a black feathered coat and when the couple reached the photographers' section, Censori dropped her coat revealing her sheer, nude-toned mini dress.

However, soon reports came out claiming that the couple was escorted out of the event as they were not invited and for Censori's revealing outfit.

Were they really escorted?

According to an Entertainment Weekly report, West and Censory were not escorted out and stated that after making the carpet appearance, they left the event willingly.

Their controversial presence at the event puzzled social media users, with some users believing that the turbulent history of the award shows was to make a statement while some believe the couple was there to simply steal the spotlight.

The couple's recent appearance at the prestigious 67th Grammy Award 2025 ensured that they would remain in the spotlight for some days now.

Kanye West in a recent controversy

Before the Grammys, Kanye West was already in the headlines. He was the centre of controversy when in a now-deleted social media post about former US vice president, Kanye wrote, “Kamala seems like a very nice human. I just wanna say sorry to her kids.”