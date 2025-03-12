Home / Entertainment / Stranger Things Season 5: When and where to watch the final season?

Stranger Things Season 5: When and where to watch the final season?

The Stranger Things Season 5 wait is going to end soon as the upcoming series is all set to release in 2025. The season 5 is expected to be an exciting ride

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 12:09 PM IST
The wait is almost over! The much-anticipated fifth season of Netflix's hit sci-fi show Stranger Things is all set to drop later this year.
 
While Netflix has yet to confirm an official release date, reports suggest that fans can expect the first six episodes to land on 10 October 2025, with the final two episodes arriving on 27 November 2025. Buckle up—it’s going to be a thrilling ride!
 
After an intense clash at the end of Season 4, fans were waiting for the upcoming season which will feature new characters, mysterious episode titles and will uncover some shocking things as promised by the Duffer Brothers.
 
The latest season will include some new characters like Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly, and Alex Breaux. However, the most exciting addition is Linda Hamilton, who is popular for her role in The Terminator.

What is the expected release date of Stranger Things Season 5?

The release date of Stranger Things Season 5 series is yet to be announced. According to reports, the first episode will be released on October 10, while the final two episodes are expected to come out on November 27 this year.

Where to watch Stranger Things Season 5?

The latest season of Stranger Things will also be released on Netflix.

Stranger Things Season 5: New cast

Stranger Things Season 5 will feature some new characters alongside the popular Hawkins crew. The biggest addition is Linda Hamilton along with some other cast members such as Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly, and Alex Breaux. 

The details of her new character still not known, she expressed her excitement at Netflix’s Tudum event in 2023, saying, “I don’t know how to be a fangirl and an actress at the same time.”  ALSO READ: Stranger Things season 5: Netflix drops teaser with full list of episodes

Stranger Things Season 5: Episode titles

The Stranger Things Season 5 will be set in the fall of 1987. The makers of the series have released the title names of the upcoming season with one mystery as the title for Episode 2 was blurred in the teaser, giving rise to fan theories.
 
Here are the confirmed titles:
  • Episode 1: The Crawl
  • Episode 2: The Vanishing of …
  • Episode 3: The Turnbow Trap
  • Episode 4: Sorcerer
  • Episode 5: Shock Jock
  • Episode 6: Escape from Camazotz
  • Episode 7: The Bridge
  • Episode 8: The Rightside Up
 
The mysterious second episode has sparked theories, with fans speculating about its connection to previous seasons.
 
The cryptic title of Episode '2—'The Vanishing of...' ' has caught fans attention, and speculation has been building around it as some are linking its connection to the previous season.
 
Reports claim that the creators of the show, the Duffer Brothers, have been planning the story for a long time. Season 5 is likely to reveal the biggest mysteries from the series, which is going to be amazing!
First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

