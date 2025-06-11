Enrique Iglesias returns to India with big Mumbai show; check date, tickets

After a 12-year hiatus, the king of Latin pop is finally heading back to India – and the city of dreams is ready to dance. Enrique Iglesias, the voice behind iconic hits like Hero, Bailamos, and Tonight, is all set to light up Mumbai with a concert that promises pure pop euphoria.

On 30 October 2025, the MMRDA Grounds in BKC will transform into a sea of nostalgia, rhythm, and electrifying energy as over 30,000 fans gather to witness the Grammy-winning superstar’s grand return. With India's live music scene roaring back to life, this isn’t just a concert—it’s a cultural moment fans have waited over a decade for.

What to expect from Enrique’s India concert Fans can expect a power-packed performance as Enrique Iglesias brings a setlist that spans decades – mixing his early 2000s chartbusters with his latest global hits. Promoters have promised a world-class spectacle, complete with stunning visuals, immersive effects, and a stage design fit for a global icon. The excitement hit fever pitch the moment Enrique himself confirmed the news on social media, posting, “India!!! See you on 30 October!” – a message that instantly sparked a wave of celebration among his Indian fanbase, flooding timelines with anticipation and nostalgia. This highly awaited concert marks Enrique Iglesias’ first performance on Indian soil since his blockbuster 2012 tour, which saw packed venues and ecstatic crowds. His Mumbai show is a key stop on his ongoing global tour and will take place just ahead of his Abu Dhabi performance. The event is being brought to life by EVA Live in collaboration with BEW Live, promising fans a top-tier international concert experience right in the heart of the city.

Enrique in India: How and where to book your Enrique Iglesias Mumbai show tickets Fans eager to catch the live experience can now register via the District App, with tickets set to roll out in multiple phases. This staggered release aims to ensure smooth access for concertgoers and build anticipation as the big day approaches. Mastercard Pre-sale Phase 1: Starts: Friday, June 20, 12 PM IST

Ends: Sunday, June 22, 12 PM IST

Available on: Priceless.com Mastercard Pre-sale Phase 2: Starts: Sunday, June 22, 12 PM IST

Ends: Friday, June 27, 12 PM IST

Available on: District App General sale start date: Friday, June 27, 5 pm IST

Adding to the excitement, Mastercard users will get access to exclusive packages that go beyond the concert, offering special artist interactions and curated experiences rooted in local culture. Describing the event as a “historic moment,” EVA Live founder Deepak Chaudhary said, “With the renewed enthusiasm for legendary global acts, Enrique’s return highlights our commitment to bringing world-class entertainment to Indian audiences.” Enrique concert in India: Fan reactions Fans across India are buzzing with excitement over Enrique Iglesias' return. One thrilled user called it a "once in a lifetime opportunity" to see their childhood hero live, while another jokingly lamented the lack of a Delhi show, but confirmed they'd travel to Mumbai anyway. The announcement comes amid a growing wave of international acts performing in India, following recent appearances by Coldplay, Akon, and Maroon 5.