Great Indian Kapil Show 3 returns with Sidhu's punchlines, Archana's laughs

The Great Indian Kapil Show is all set to return with a bang on Netflix India with Season 3 premiering on June 21 — and this time, there’s a major twist! Former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu is making a surprise comeback to the show, joining Archana Puran Singh in a double-judge twist that has left fans buzzing with excitement.

Ever since its announcement, The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 has been creating major buzz online. The much-awaited shoot is now underway, and the new season is all set to stream soon on Netflix.

The Great Indian Kapil Show 3: Shooting begins

The official announcement came with a hilarious twist – Netflix shared a promo video where Kapil Sharma teases Archana Puran Singh with the promise of a grand surprise for her contribution to two successful seasons.

Both Archana Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu will co-judge The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3, according to the trailer. An aspirational Archana can be seen hoping for a home, a car, or perhaps some Netflix equity shares, but her excitement wanes when she witnesses Navjot Singh Sidhu's poetic entrance into the program.

Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, and Sunil Grover will also be in the upcoming season. Alongside, the producers have recently filmed a new episode with Indian cricket players Gautam Gambhir, Rishabh Pant, Abhishek Sharma, and Yuzvendra Chahal as fans wait to witness Kapil Sharma and his colleagues tickle their funny bones.

The entire crew just filmed with the 'Metro…In Dino' cast for the first episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show 3. Anupam Kher, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Neena Gupta, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Ali Fazal are among the characters in the film.

The Great Indian Kapil show 3: Official statements

Talking about the new avatar of the show, main host Kapil Sharma stated: “We had promised that every year our family will grow, and I’m so excited to have Sidhu paaji part of the family along with Archana ji to enjoy all the chutkules, the shayaris and masti. The mahaul is set, so stay tuned because this season jokes aur laughter dono ho gayein hain triple!!!”

Meanwhile, Navjot Singh Sidhu expressed his excitement about returning to the show, saying it felt like a homecoming. He wrote, “Coming to The Great Indian Kapil Show feels like I’m coming home again. It is a home run for me. We heard the voice of the people, so many fans and well-wishers who loved our interactions and wanted to see more”.

“A smile doesn’t cost you a cent, but it is worth millions of dollars and 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' is an instrument of god's goodwill to bring happiness to mankind, honoured to be part of it again," he added.