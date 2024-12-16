Bigg Boss season 18 is taking a dramatic turn, especially during nomination. The latest promo reveals that Vivian Dsena nominated Karan Veer Mehra and Shilpa Shirodkar marking the end of his friendship with Karan after getting a reality check from his wife, Nouran Aly.

Nouran also told Vivian that Karan Veer Mehra has been using Vivian since the third week.

While nominating Karan, Vivian stated, “Dosti, frenemy, let me make it clear… main tera dost nahi hu.” He also stated that Shilpa also lacked clarity in her gameplay, making her his second nomination choice. This decision surprised all the housemates and Karan visibly got stunned.

Vivian confronts Avinash, Eisha

The promo also revealed Vivian Dsena's confrontation with his close friends Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh over their nomination. He asked Avinash Mishra, "Why did you nominate me?" This has intensified the tension and drama in the house and the nomination process has become the focal point of the ongoing conflicts.

Vivian, who is a close friend of Avinash and Eisha, was shocked when Avinash nominated him. Generally, Vivian is a calm guy, but he is never shy to call out his friend when he feels betrayed. This reflects how sometimes contestants go through such emotional distress. While having a conversation, Vivian even asked Avinash, "Tu toh Shilpa ko bhi nominate kar sakta tha tune mujhe hi kyun kiya?”

On the other end, Avinash and Eisha could be seen justifying their nomination stating that personal bonds often take a backseat in the Bigg Boss when it comes to securing one's position.

Eisha said nominating Avinash is not out of malice, but to maintain her standing in the game. Avinash also has similar thoughts. He said the game is tough and every contestant has to make tough decisions to stay in the game.

The friendship of Vivian, Avinash, and Eisha is under test as the contestants are getting closer to the finale and now the stakes are higher. The coming episodes will decide whether their friendship survives or not. Bigg Boss season 18 Nomination List, week 11: 1.Karnveer 2.Digvijay 3.Chahat Pandey 4.Rajat 5. Shilpa 6.Shrutika 7.Chum

Vivian receives a much-needed reality check from wife Nouran

On the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Vivian's wife Nouran Aly gave a reality check. Aly criticised her husband for not being assertive on the show.

She urged him to confront those manipulating him. She said, "Be vocal. Why aren't you confronting those manipulating you? Be it Shilpa or Karan... Karan has already said he doesn't want to be your friend. You don't have to be a problem solver all the time. Stand up for yourself."

Amid all the drama, Tajinder Bagga got eliminated from the Bigg Boss season 18 on a WKW episode.

Salman Khan hosted show premieres every day on Colors and Jio Cinema.