Will Interstellar re-release in India after being a hit on IMAX in the US?

Christopher Nolan's Interstellar was re-released in theatres again on the occasion of the movie's 10-year anniversary. The demand for the sci-fi movie is growing and Paramount and IMAX capitalised on the surging demand by expanding the domestic screen counter to 320 this weekend. This helped them mint $3.5 million domestically and $3.75 million across the world.

The 10-day earnings after the re-release currently stands at $10.8 million marking the highest-grossing re-release of all time.

The re-release has increased the lifetime worldwide collection of the movie to Rs $132.3 million making it the 8th highest-grossing IMAX release ever.

The high demand for the movie led to a hike in ticket prices up to $215 in the secondary market leaving fans jostling to get a seat.

The movie's initial screening took place on 166 screens across the United States, but due to high demand, producers had to add more showings. IMAX's 70mm presentation sold out in minutes.

Will Interstellar re-release in India?

Despite huge demand across the world, Interstellar missed its IMAX re-release in India as Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2 got all the IMAX screens in the country in December. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's movie had a staggering run across the country, minting over Rs 1414 crore across the world in just 12 days of its release.

Some Nolan fans are not happy as Interstellar was not re-released in India due to ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule.’ However, there is good news for all Interstellar fans as the science fiction movie is likely to be re-released in India in early 2025.

While talking to the Associated Press, Christopher Nolan talks about the success of the re-release of Interstellar after 10 years. He said, "I was just so gratified by the response. It’s really thrilling when people respond to your work at any point. But 10 years later, to have new audiences coming and experiencing it in the way that we’d originally intended it on the big IMAX screens and, in particular, on those IMAX film prints? It’s really rewarding to see that it continues to have a life.”