Home / Entertainment / Vikrant Massey's '12th Fail' declared 'Best Film' at Filmfare Awards 2024

Vikrant Massey's '12th Fail' declared 'Best Film' at Filmfare Awards 2024

It's a special moment for the team of '12th Fail' as the film bagged the Best Film Award at the 69th edition of the Filmfare Awards

12th Fail
ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2024 | 9:18 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

It's a special moment for the team of '12th Fail' as the film bagged the Best Film Award at the 69th edition of the Filmfare Awards.

The 'Black Lady' trophy was received by the members of the film including actors Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, '12th Fail' revolves around UPSC aspirants and is based on the real-life experiences of IPS officer Manoj Kumar. It draws from the gritty struggles of millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam.

Vikrant also won big at the gala. He took home the Best Actor (Critics) award for his performance in the film '12th Fail' at the 69th Filmfare Awards, which was held in Gujarat.

On working on the film, Vikrant earlier told ANI, "The movie is very typical Vidhu Vinod Chopra movie, which is based on hard reality and is a very hard-hitting film. The role was very challenging. I had to lose weight and darken my skin."

The film received worldwide appreciation. Stars from the industry including Kamal Haasan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, Rishabh Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Farhan Akhtar, and Anil Kapoor also hailed the film.'12th Fail' was released in theatres on October 27.

Also Read

'Animal' leads at Filmfare Awards 2024 nominations: Check the full list

12th Fail: Vikrant Massey-Vidhu Vinod Chopra's movie tops IMDb chart

12th Fail box office collection day 13: Vikrant's film continues to shine

OTT releases this week: Vikrant's 12th Fail, Tiger 3 and many more

12th Fail: Great expectations, major victories

Fighter box office collection Day 1: Hrithik's movie expects to earn 25 cr

Netflix announces Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal' release on Jan 26

Gulf countries except UAE ban 'Fighter' movie, check full details here

Where to watch 2024 Oscar-nominated movies online? Check the list here

Oscars nominations 2024 list: Oppenheimer gets nominated in 13 categories

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :UPSCFilmfare AwardsBollywood weddingsRajkumar HiraniFarhan AkhtarKamal Hassan

First Published: Jan 29 2024 | 9:18 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story