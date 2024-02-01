Fighter Box Office Collection Day 8: Movie's performance drops further

Siddharth Anand's directorial Fighter movie shows no sign of improving stats at the box office. The movie dipped further on day 7 and minted just Rs 6.5 crore, its lowest one-day number.

Despite a spectacular opening weekend, which showed the movie’s potential to be the first blockbuster of 2024, the movie is having a disappointing run. After Sunday, Fighter accumulated approximately 22 crores in three days, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. On weekdays, the movie grossed 8 crore on Monday, 7.5 crore on Tuesday and 6.5 crore on Yesterday (Wednesday).

The movie features casts like Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Fighter Box Office Collection Day 8 Thursday doesn't show any good news for the Fighter movie collection, and there are high chances that the drop will continue on day 8 as well. As per Sacnilk, the movie has earned around 2 crore, and the movie is less likely to show upward trends.

The opening weekend was spectacular for the movie, as it minted 22.5 crore on its first day. Then collected the highest single-day collection for the movie, i.e., 39.5 crore leveraging the benefits of Republic Day. On day 3, the movie noticed its first decline by over 30 per cent and collected Rs 27.5 crore. On its first Sunday, the movie grossed Rs 29 crore.





