First female superstar of Kannada cinema dies at 87-who was B Saroja Devi?

The curtains have fallen on an era. B Saroja Devi, one of the most iconic stars of Indian cinema, passed away on Monday at the age of 87. Found unconscious at her residence in Malleswaram, Bengaluru, the veteran actress was rushed to hospital, where doctors confirmed her death. Her demise leaves a deep void in Indian film history and in the hearts of generations of film lovers.

Celebrated for her grace, versatility, and magnetic screen presence, Saroja Devi starred in over 200 films spanning Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi cinema. She was popularly known as the ‘Chaturbhasha Taare’, or the ‘four-language star’, and rightfully so, very few actresses of her time could command the screen in as many languages with such ease and consistency.

In 1955, Saroja Devi made her cinematic debut in the Kannada classic Mahakavi Kalidasa at the age of 17. But it was her role alongside M.G. Ramachandran in the 1958 Tamil smash Nadodi Mannan that instantly made her famous and a household name. Over the years, she received a number of important honours. In 1969, she received the Padma Shri, and in 1992, she received the Padma Bhushan. In addition, she received an honorary doctorate from Bangalore University and the Tamil Nadu government's Kalaimamani Award. Saroja Devi continued to be actively involved in film promotion in addition to her career in movies. She led the 53rd National Film Awards jury and was the vice-president of the Kannada Chalanchitra Sangha.

About Saroja Devi's career' Industry heavyweights Sivaji Ganesan, Gemini Ganesan, N.T. Rama Rao and Dr. Rajkumar co-starred with Saroja Devi. She played the lead in 161 consecutive films between 1955 and 1984, which is a record in Indian cinema history. M.G. Ramachandran (MGR) and B. Saroja Devi had one of the most famous on-screen partnerships. Together, they produced 26 straight hits, such as Dharmam Thalaikakkum, Kudumba Thalaivan, Needhi, and Thaai Sollai Thathadhe. One of the most recognisable partnerships in South Indian film history is still the chemistry between MGR and Saroja Devi. Her work with Sivaji Ganesan was equally renowned. The pair starred in 22 consecutive box office hits, such as Bhaaga Pirivinai, Engal Kudumbam Perisu, Sabaash Meena, and Thangamalai Ragasiyam. In Telugu, she starred with N.T. Rama Rao in critically and commercially successful films like Seetarama Kalyanam, Jagadeka Veeruni Katha, and Daagudu Moothalu.