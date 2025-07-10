Jurassic World Rebirth day 6: Scarlett's movie crosses ₹50 crore in India

Jurassic World Rebirth has officially crossed the ₹50 crore mark in India, making it one of the biggest Hollywood blockbusters of the summer. The Scarlett Johansson-led dinosaur action film earned around ₹3.17 crore on Day 6 (Wednesday), taking its total India net collection to ₹50.87 crore.

Even though the movie saw a 29.56 per cent drop in collections from Tuesday, it remained a strong performer, especially at multiplexes. Its India gross has now reached ₹57.25 crore.

Directed by Gareth Edwards, Jurassic World Rebirth has surpassed many other Hollywood releases this year. It’s now the third English-language film of the summer to earn over ₹50 crore in India, after Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (₹67.51 crore) and Brad Pitt’s F1 (₹58.33 crore).

Hollywood films shine in July So far in July, 17 Hollywood releases have together collected over ₹110 crore at the Indian box office, according to Sacnilk. Jurassic World: Rebirth and F1 are leading the pack in terms of earnings. The month is only getting busier for English films, with new releases like Superman by James Gunn, Marvel’s Fantastic Four, and the animated feature The Smurfs arriving soon. Still, Jurassic World: Rebirth has created a strong lead. With just one day left before completing its first week, the film is expected to post bigger numbers over the weekend. If momentum continues, it could soon enter the ₹75 crore club.

Jurassic World Rebirth: Day 6 occupancy report On its sixth day, Jurassic World: Rebirth saw varied audience turnout across India. Chennai led with a strong 29.5 per cent overall occupancy, with morning and evening shows showing 40 per cent and 33 per cent respectively across 70 shows. Bengaluru recorded 14.75 per cent occupancy, driven by 22 per cent night shows across 256 screenings. Kolkata followed with 14.25 per cent overall, peaking at 27 per cent in the evening. Mumbai registered 13 per cent occupancy, which steadily grew from 7 per cent in the morning to 18 per cent by night across 240 shows. The Delhi-NCR region saw a 10.25 per cent average turnout throughout the day.

Jurassic World Rebirth: Public response and IMDb rating With an IMDb rating of 6.2, Jurassic World Rebirth has received mixed feedback from viewers. While some critics have pointed out formulaic elements in the story, many were impressed by the grand visuals and dinosaur action. For now, the dinosaurs are dominating the Indian box office. About Jurassic World Rebirth Jurassic World Rebirth is a 2025 American sci-fi action thriller directed by Gareth Edwards and written by David Koepp. A standalone sequel to Jurassic World Dominion (2022), it’s the fourth film in the Jurassic World series and the seventh instalment in the Jurassic Park franchise.