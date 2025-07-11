Maalik X review: Rajkummar Rao shines in a dated, messy gangster drama

Rajkummar Rao returns to the big screen in Maalik, a gritty gangster drama that hit theatres on 11 July. Directed by Pulkit in his first theatrical venture and produced by Kumar Taurani and Jay Shewakramani, the film promised action, revenge, and emotional heft, but delivered a mixed bag, if online reactions are anything to go by.

On social media, movie lovers who crowded theatres to watch the morning shows have posted their thoughts. The moviegoers have responded to the performance in a variety of ways so far. While many internet users have expressed dissatisfaction with Maalik, early assessments indicate that Rajkummar Rao's performance stands out as the film's most notable feature.

Maalik X (Twitter) review Twitter has become the battleground for fans and critics. One user wrote, "#MaalikReview: Only watchable for #RajKummarRao's solid performance. The rest is a dull, outdated gangster drama with weak direction and no grip. Sadly, Raj deserves better," while another one commented, "Its interval time in #Maalik same old revenge story situated in 1980s and 1990s". A third netizen reviewed the film and commented, "MaalikReview ~ DISASTER & MESS! #Maalik is a film whose SCREENPLAY is written in such a way that it will confuse you, bore you, and make you scratch your head for wasting your money! They lifted many gangster films' STORIES, SCENES, and even DIALOGUES to merge them and serve this MESS. The 1st half is at least bearable, but the 2nd half goes completely HAYWIRE with unnecessary VIOLENCE and no Connections between Scenes."

An excerpt from a detailed review says, "#Maalik is DISAPPOINTING. #RajkummarRao tries his level best, but his character-writing isn't convincing at all, which is a huge letdown. Barring a few high points [in the first half], the film is flat. #ManushiChhillar fails to deliver. Big Let Down! #MaalikReview (sic)". One more movie fan posted on his handle, "Maalik starring Rajkummar Rao is skippable. Raees x Khakee: The Bengal Chapter vibes, but overall a disappointment. Very predictable! Rajkummar Rao is brilliant, tho. I want to see him in a better-written action movie. This wasn't it (sic)."