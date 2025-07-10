Great Indian Kapil Sharma show 3 loses viewers despite big celebrity guests

Despite the show featuring top celebrities in every episode, the ratings appear to be steadily dropping. This remains the only Indian show in the "Global Top 10 Non-English Shows," even though its viewership is steadily declining. Actors Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma, Pratik Gandhi, and Jitendra Kumar will appear in the season's upcoming episode.

The Great Indian Kapil Show S3: Insights

This year, The Great Indian Kapil Show debuted at No. 7 on Netflix’s ‘Global Top 10 Non-English Shows’. Its season 3 premiere, featuring Salman Khan, garnered 1.6 million views and 1.9 million viewing hours. Also, the numbers of views have nothing to do with the number of viewers. According to Netflix, the views are evaluated by “total hours viewed divided by runtime.”

Since the season premiere, viewership has been steadily dropping. The first episode drew 1.6 million views in its opening week. The second episode, which featured the cast of Metro In Dino, was released on Netflix the following week. According to data shared by Netflix, the total views in the second week reached 2 million — only 400,000 more than the previous week. However, this figure combines the views of both the first and second episodes, and Netflix did not reveal how many of those were specifically for the new episode.