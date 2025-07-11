You’re in luck if you’re looking for something fresh to watch this weekend. The second week of July brings a diverse lineup — from gripping political thrillers and heartfelt rural dramas to high-octane superhero action and star-studded premieres. There’s something for every kind of viewer.

A vibrant mix of theatrical releases and OTT premieres in several languages and genres are scheduled for the second week of July 2025. Whether you're into romantic thrillers, intense dramas, superhero spectacles, or regional gems, this week’s slate promises fresh entertainment for every kind of viewer.

These must-watch films, available on streaming platforms and in theatres, are sure to inspire, uplift, and amuse you, regardless of your preference for a relaxing evening on the couch or a trip to the theatre.

Top movies to watch in theatres • Maalik – July 11, 2025 Pulkit is the director of this gangster drama, which stars Rajkummar Rao, Manushi Chhillar, and Huma Qureshi. Northern Lights Films and Tips Films are the producers. • Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan – July 11, 2025 Santosh Singh is the director of this love drama starring Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor. Mansi and Varun Bagla are the producers. • Superman – July 11, 2025 David Corenswet stars in this Superman remake, which is directed by James Gunn. A new chapter in the DC Universe is introduced in the movie.

• Virgin Boys – July 11, 2025 Dayanandh Gaddam's young romantic film starring Geetanand and Mitraaw Sharma. Rajguru Films produced the film. • Freedom – July 11, 2025 Sathyasiva is the director of this emotional drama, which stars Sasikumar and Lijo Mol Jose. Vijaya Ganapathy is the producer. Top OTT shows to watch this week • Aap Jaisa Koi – Netflix – July 11, 2025 Vivek Soni is the director of this love drama starring Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Dharma Productions is the producer. • Special Ops 2 – JioHotstar – July 11, 2025