Aishwarya stuns at Cannes 2025 despite red carpet mishap with Helen Mirren

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan lit up the Cannes 2025 red carpet yet again, capturing global attention with her stunning presence. After making waves on Day 1 with a regal ivory saree and striking red sindoor – sparking fan speculation and media buzz – the actress turned up the heat in her second appearance, embracing bold glamour and theatrical elegance that stole the spotlight.

During her presence at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, the 'Devdas' actress displayed her grace and elegance when her costume was unintentionally stepped on by star Helen Mirren. And she remained composed and calm despite the unexpected wardrobe mishap. Aishwarya was representing the cosmetics brand L'Oreal at the Cannes 2025 film festival.

AISHWARYA-RAI-2-CANNES From May 13 to May 24, the French Riviera is hosting the 78th edition of the Cannes 2025 Film Festival.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns or Day 2 look at Cannes 2025

Stunning in a custom Gaurav Gupta creation called "Heiress of a Clam," Aishwarya grabbed attention on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet on Thursday. The actor's outfit included an ivory Banarasi brocade cape that was handcrafted in Varanasi and a black velvet gown embellished with elaborate silver and gold beadwork.

Allia Al Rufai styled the dress, and Aishwarya Rai draped it with a pre-made shawl-inspired cape on both sides. The Sanskrit shloka from the Bhagavad Gita that was written on the cape's back was the main highlight of her eye-catching ensemble. The star wore her hair in the traditional side-parted wavy style.

Her signature bold red lipstick completed her appearance. She accessorised with flowery diamond rings and elegant drop earrings. Images of Aishwarya leaving for the day 2 with her daughter Aaradhya by her side appeared on a number of the actor's fan pages. She elevated like a refreshing vintage look.

The actress is a frequent Cannes attendee and ambassador for L'Oréal Paris, concluded her red carpet moment with a classy Indian gesture by folding her hands, the 'namaste' gesture that received praise from both on-ground and online.

Cannes 2025: Aishwarya Rai accidental 'wardrobe malfunction' on red carpet

Veteran actor Helen Mirren accidently stepped on Aishwarya's flowing cape during her Cannes 2025 debut on her day 2 appearance. Aishwarya carried a big cape in her hands while wearing a black gown for the occasion. The minor wardrobe mishap, which occurred by chance, was handled with grace by the Devdas star, who remained unfazed and elegant throughout the moment.

The photo opportunity was momentarily paused as Aishwarya's cape slid down to her elbow due to the incident. The actress managed to salvage the photo opportunity with ease, smiling cheerfully and composedly while adjusting her cape and striking her position again. Social media quickly reacted to the chance moment. After realizing her error, Helen is seen in the video apologising to Aishwarya.

Netizens reaction on day 2 look of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2025

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan received widespread praise on social media for the dignified way she handled the incident. Users across platforms lauded her calm and composed reaction, calling it a mark of true elegance. Beyond the incident, her striking fashion choices on both days of the festival also won fans over, with netizens flooding social media with admiration for her bold experimentation and timeless grace.

“Thank you Helen, your scarf stumble was the real Cannes hero move… she cleared the way for Aishwarya Rai’s black dress to steal the show," one fan wrote, while another commented, “Wow, she handled it with grace”.

For day 1, one fan commented, “Bade ghar ki thakurayan". “Roop bhi hai , Gun bhi aur daulat bhi," another wrote, bringing back her perfect line from the movie. “The only chaand who has no daag,” another Devdas reference was dropped. And another fan praised “Aaj se hum bhi zameendar honge, energy.”

For her day 2 look; Gushing over her look, one of the fans praised the actress and wrote, "OMG! The Queen Dazzles in black. No one can beat her", while another person wrote, "Sexy lady on the Floor." Meanwhile, a third user wrote, "Once a diva always a diva ! "Queen has arrived", another comment said. Another fan wrote, "Queen is back".