Met Gala 2024: List of celebrities not attending the fashion event

The fashion’s biggest night out, Met Gala, is here. This is an invite-only event and is considered one of the most anticipated year-round events. This year, the guest list includes Blake Lively and Isha Ambani.

It's a dream for many fashion enthusiasts to be part of one of the most anticipated year-round events in the fashion industry. However, there are some celebrities who couldn't be part of this fashion night as some are being banned and some are excluded by Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

Met Gala 2024: Celebrities who are allegedly banned

Here is the list of celebrities who were allegedly banned from being part of the Met Gala event:

Lili Reinhart

Lili Reinhart last attended the Met Gala event in 2018, 2019 and 2021, she missed the invitation to the Met Gala event in 2023.

While giving an interview to W Magazine in 2022, Reinhart said that she was not sure if she would get an invitation as she had said something about a certain person in a certain dress.

There was speculation that she criticised Kim Kardashian over her comments about going on an extreme diet to fit into the Marilyn Monroe gown she wore in 2022.

Josh Hartnett

A 2016 documentary takes viewers behind the scenes of the Met Gala event rejecting the 90s heartthrob on the first Monday in May, Josh Hartnett being insufficiently relevant.

When Calvin Klein asked to dress the Pearl Harbour star and have him sit at his table, a Vogue employee was heard asking, "What has he done lately? Nothing. You guys are all set.”

Donald Trump

Donald Trump used to attend the Met Gala fashion event every year and this was the platform where he proposed to his wife, Melania Trump. During Anna Wintour's appearance on The Late Show with James Corden, she confirmed that she would never invite Trump back to the event.

Melania Trump

The ban on Donald Trump would surely extend to his wife. She might also not see a return to the event in the future.

Ivanka Trump

Ivanka was last seen at the Met Gala event in 2016, a year before her father Trump got banned. Wintour stated that Donald Trump is not welcome anymore, extending the ban to Ivanka as well.

Tim Gunn

Tim Gunn, an author and fashion presenter, confirmed that he was banned from the Met Gala during a 2016 interview on E! Entertainment's Fashion Police after being asked by Joan Rivers if the rumours were true.