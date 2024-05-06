Met Gala 2024: Everything you need to know about star-studded event

One of the most expected events of the year, the Met Gala 2024, is rapidly drawing closer, and style lovers can hardly hold on to see their favourite superstars flaunt some staggering outfits.

The event is sponsored by Condé Nast, Loewe, and TikTok. The current year's function is supposed to be a parade of organic opulence, including archival couture and custom-made designs that embody everlasting excellence through natural elements.

The co-seats for the evening incorporate Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez, and Bad Bunny, while Vogue's red-carpet hosts will be La Anthony, Gwendoline Christie, and Ashley Graham, alongside special correspondent Emma Chamberlain.

What is the theme of Met Gala 2024?

The Costume Institute’s new theme for the Met Gala 2024 is "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," and the official dress code is "The Nursery of Time." The display will highlight around 250 rare items drawn from the Costume Institute’s permanent collection.

Representing a fashion history of over 400 years, the pieces will incorporate designs by Schiaparelli, Dior, Givenchy, and more. A few pieces of clothing that are excessively delicate to ever be worn once again, for example, a Charles Frederick Worth ball gown from 1877 will likewise be showcased by means of video animation, light projection, AI, CGI, and different types of sensory stimulation.

Andrew Bolton, Wendy Yu Curator accountable for the Costume Institute, added that the show will be moulded around three fundamental "zones"- Land, Sea, and Sky that honour the natural world. He stated, "It is very much an ode to nature and the emotional poetics of fashion."

When and where to watch Met Gala 2024?

Met Gala 2024 will start streaming at 3:30 am on 7th May in India.

The star-studded occasion known as Met Gala 2024 will stream on Vogue Magazine's Youtube channel, Instagram and site's homepage.

Who is hosting the Met Gala 2024?

The hosts of the Met Gala 2024 are Zendaya, Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez, and Chris Hemsworth. They follow last year's group i.e. Penélope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa, and Vogue’s Anna Wintour. Since 1995, the latter has run the Met Gala, which has evolved into the adored annual fashion event we have known.

Who will attend the Met Gala 2024?

The occasion normally has around 450 attendees, inviting stars, young creatives, and industry paragons every year. Return to probably the best looks from long-term attendees, for example, Blake Lively, Sarah Jessica Parker, Rihanna and a greater amount of the best Met Gala looks ever.

Until the night prior to the occasion, the list of people to attend is highly confidential. However, probably the greatest names in the business consistently go from Beyoncé and Gigi Hadid to Madonna and Rihanna. As a rule, fashioners go with their dreams: think Marc Jacobs and Kate Greenery, or Nicolas Ghesquière and Emma Stone.

What is the Met Gala?

The Met Gala is a charity event and pledge drive for The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. It has conventionally been planned to observe the launch of its annual fashion exhibition. Year after year, the occasion raises eight-figure sums.