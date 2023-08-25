Gadar 2 vs Jailer Box Office Collection Day 15: Mega movies in 3rd weekend

When two superstars clash at the box office, a miracle happens. The clash between Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Superstar Rajinikath's Jailer is nothing less than magic, as the gross collection by both movies crossed 1000 crore.

Gadar 2 vs Jailer box office collection

According to the Industry tracker, Sacnilk, Gadar 2 has earned Rs 419.9 crore nett in India after 14 days, and there is no sign that the movie will stop anytime soon. In the second week, the movie has earned around 134.47 crore nett. This is the second-highest collection in the second week after Bahubali 2, which earned 143.25 crore.

The movie is entering its third weekend, and it is expected that the movie will create new records this week as well.

On the other hand, Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer movie also broke several records and earned more than Rs 48 crore on its opening day becoming the first Tamil movie to achieve this milestone. The movie is proof that Rajinikanth is still one of the best superstars in India.

The movie so far has earned Rs 298.8 crore nett in India after 15 days of its release.

Gadar 2 box office collection Day 15 After earning 8.40 crore on Day 14, the movie is expected to earn around 6 crore on Day 15, which will take its total collection to Rs 425.10 crore.

Week 1 collection - Rs 284.63 Cr

Week 2 collection - Rs 134.47 Cr

Day 15 (2nd Friday) - Rs 6.00 Cr (expected)

Total - Rs 425.10 crore

Gadar 2 is a sequel to the Gadar movie released in the year 2001. Along with Sunny Deol, the movie also stars Ammesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles. In this movie, Sunny Deols visits Pakistan to rescue his son Charanjeet (Utkarsh) captured by the Pakistan Army.

Jailer box office collection Day 15

Jailer movie has crossed 500 crore gross worldwide and will soon cross Rs 300 crore nett in India as well. The movie has performed so well so far and it is expected that the movie will perform again well in the third weekend.

Week 1 collection - Rs 235.85 Cr

Week 2 collection - Rs 62.95 Cr

Total - 298.8 Cr

In the Jailer movie, Rajinikanth plays the role of Muthuvel Pandian, a jailer, who prevents a team of gangsters from rescuing their leader from the jail. Along with Rajinikanth, the movie also stars Vinayakan, Sunil, Vasanth Ravi, Ramya Krishnan, and Mirnaa Menon.