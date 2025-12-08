Global box-office 2025: List of top 10 biggest worldwide grossers this year

The world of cinema in 2025 witnessed a remarkable mix of animation, nostalgia, blockbuster spectacle and family-friendly entertainment, with audiences worldwide returning to theatres in large numbers. According to revenue data verified by leading box-office tracking platforms, films released this year drew millions back to cinemas with a blend of familiar worlds, visual scale and fan-driven excitement.

With multiple entries crossing the billion-dollar mark, and international productions competing strongly with Hollywood releases, the year reaffirmed that blockbuster success is no longer limited by language or geography. Here is the definitive list of the ten highest-grossing films of 2025, highlighting their earnings and what helped each title stand out.

1. Ne Zha 2 Collection: Approx $2.00–2.2 billion A spectacular box-office phenomenon, this Chinese animated epic expanded the beloved mythological universe introduced in the first film. Its breathtaking visuals, emotionally rich storyline and overwhelming domestic turnout helped it surpass expectations. 2. Lilo & Stitch Collection: Approx $1.04 billion Disney’s live-action reimagining of the 2002 favourite resonated with families across continents. Blending familiar warmth with modern visual effects, the film drew strong repeat viewership and became one of the year’s rare billion-dollar earners. 3. A Minecraft Movie Collection: Approx $958 million Adapting one of the most-played video games in history, this adventure-comedy brought the pixel universe to life with humour and creative world-building. Its enormous gaming fanbase drove a commanding global turnout.

4. Jurassic World: Rebirth Collection: Approx $869 million Reviving a franchise synonymous with cinematic spectacle, the latest chapter delivered fresh dinosaur chaos alongside characters old and new. Its international appeal kept the Jurassic brand roaring. 5. How to Train Your Dragon Collection: Approx $633 million Dragons once again soared on the big screen as this visually striking animated fantasy drew loyal fans and newcomers alike. Its themes of courage and friendship ensured strong family attendance. 6. F1: The Movie Collection: Approx $621 million Fuelled by the rising global popularity of Formula One, this racing drama blended high-octane action with behind-the-pit storytelling. Its appeal spanned major markets in Europe, Asia and the Americas.

7. Superman Collection: Approx $615 million A refreshed take on the iconic DC hero delivered nostalgia re-anchored for a new generation. Global recognition of the character, combined with renewed creative energy, powered its solid run. 8. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Collection: Approx $598 million The long-running spy-action franchise continued to draw audiences with its signature stunt-driven thrills and globe-spanning adventure. Despite stiff competition, it secured a strong international total. 9. The Fantastic Four: First Steps Collection: Approx $519 million Marvel’s first family returned in a rejuvenated form, introducing younger interpretations of the characters. While not among the year’s top earners, it successfully reignited interest in a franchise once written off.