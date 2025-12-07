Bigg Boss Winners Full List: Since its debut in 2006, Bigg Boss has grown into one of India’s most-watched — and most controversial — reality shows. From actors to influencers, each winner’s journey has reflected the shifting face of Indian television and pop culture.

In the meantime, Colours TV will broadcast the Bigg Boss Season 19 finale on December 7 at 10:30 pm. But you can also watch the show live on JioHotstar starting at 9:00 pm. Here is a complete list of winners from all 18 seasons as the Salman Khan-hosted reality show's finale draws near.

Complete list of Bigg Boss winners

Rahul Roy: Season 1

Rahul Roy who began his career with the 1990-film Aashiqui won the initial season of Bigg Boss in 2007. He was also awarded a cash prize of ₹1 crore.

Ashutosh Kaushik: Season 2

Ashutosh Kaushik dominated the second season of Shilpa Shetty's Bigg Boss in 2008 after winning the MTV Hero Honda Roadies 5.0 in 2007.

Vindu Dara Singh: Season 3

The third season, which Vindu Dara Singh won in 2009, was hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. The actor from Son of Sardaar earned ₹1 crore as well.

Shweta Tiwari: Season 4

Bigg Boss 4, which Salman Khan hosted for the first time in 2011, was won by Shweta. In the end, Shweta defeated The Great Khali.

Juhi Parmar: Season 5

Juhi Parmar of ‘Kumkum: Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan’ won the Season 5 of Bigg Boss, which was co-hosted by Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt. Parmar won ₹1 crore after defeating Mahek Chahal.

Urvashi Dholakia: Season 6

Urvashi Dholakia won ₹50 lakh after defeating Imam Siddiqui.

Gauahar Khan: Season 7

Tanishaa Mukherji was set up by Gauahar to win Season 7 in 2013.

Gautam Gulati: Season 8

TV actor Gautam Gulati won the competition, earning ₹50 lakh, becoming incredibly popular.

Prince Narula: Season 9

Prince Narula defeated Rishab Sinha to win Season 9 after winning MTV Roadies 12 and MTV Splitsvilla 8 in 2015.

Manveer Gurjar: Season 10

In 2017, Manveer Gurjar defeated Bani J to win Season 10, earning ₹50 lakh.

Shilpa Shinde: Season 11

In 2018, Shilpa Shinde won Season 11 and earned ₹44 lakh after defeating Hina Khan.

Dipika Kakar: Season 12

In 2018, Dipika Kakar defeated cricket player S Sreesanth to win ₹30 lakh.

Sidharth Shukla: Season 13

Season 13 was won by late Sidharth Shukla over Asim Riaz. On September 2, 2021, at the age of 40, he passed away from a heart attack.

Rubina Dilaik: Season 14

Rubina Dilaik defeated singer Rahul Vaidya in a head-to-head match to earn ₹36 lakh.

Tejasswi Prakash: Season 15

Tejasswi, an actress from Hindi TV and Marathi films, defeated Pratik Sehajpal to win Season 15.

MC Stan: Season 16

In 2023, MC Stan won ₹31.8 lakh after defeating Shiv Thakre.

Munawar Faruqui: Season 17

The winner of Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lockup Season 1, Munawar Faruqui, defeated Abhishek Kumar to win Season 17.

Karan Veer Mehra: Season 18

The winner of Season 18 was Karanveer Mehra, who defeated Vivian Dsena.

Gaurav Khanna wins Salman Khan’s show; Farhana Bhatt is 1st runner up