Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trends: As Bigg Boss 19 enters its final week, the competition has reached a breaking point. With only five contestants remaining, the journey that began in chaos is now down to a few decisive days that will determine the winner.

Every Bigg Boss 19 finalist has established a powerful presence in the house; some have done it through astute games, some by being emotionally honest, and some by providing the public with dramatic and unforgettable events.

With the finale approaching, conversations outside the house are growing louder. One question dominates: who will navigate the final twists and lift the Bigg Boss 19 trophy? Viewers are voting in large numbers as social media buzz builds.

Bigg Boss 19 top 5 finalists With a startling change in the last week, Bigg Boss 19 has reached its most thrilling stage. After getting the fewest votes, Malti Chahar ultimately said goodbye to the show in Thursday's (December 5) episode, which shocked the housemates with the final midweek eviction. The show eventually selected the final five candidates after she left. Gaurav

Farhana

Amaal

Pranit

Tanya Bigg 19 Voting for the five finalists –now open, and supporters are doing everything in their power to help their favourite candidate win. Who is leading in Bigg Boss 19 current voting trends? According to the recent trends, Gaurav Khanna is in the lead, followed closely by Amaal Malik and Farhana Bhatt. For the time being, Pranit More and Tanya Mittal are behind in the vote. Despite not being official, these internet trends have greatly increased the drama of the final race and provoked a contentious debate among viewers and fans.