Bigg Boss 19: As the last week approaches, the race to win Bigg Boss 19 has intensified. Voting has begun and will continue until 10 am on Sunday, December 7. Read further to know about voting trends

Bigg boss 19 trophy
Bigg Boss 19 current voting trends: Check Top 5 Finalist in BB House
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 8:47 PM IST
Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trends: As Bigg Boss 19 enters its final week, the competition has reached a breaking point. With only five contestants remaining, the journey that began in chaos is now down to a few decisive days that will determine the winner.
 
Every Bigg Boss 19 finalist has established a powerful presence in the house; some have done it through astute games, some by being emotionally honest, and some by providing the public with dramatic and unforgettable events.
 
With the finale approaching, conversations outside the house are growing louder. One question dominates: who will navigate the final twists and lift the Bigg Boss 19 trophy? Viewers are voting in large numbers as social media buzz builds.

Bigg Boss 19 top 5 finalists

With a startling change in the last week, Bigg Boss 19 has reached its most thrilling stage. After getting the fewest votes, Malti Chahar ultimately said goodbye to the show in Thursday's (December 5) episode, which shocked the housemates with the final midweek eviction. The show eventually selected the final five candidates after she left.
 
  • Gaurav
  • Farhana
  • Amaal
  • Pranit
  • Tanya 
Bigg 19 Voting for the five finalists –now open, and supporters are doing everything in their power to help their favourite candidate win. 

Who is leading in Bigg Boss 19 current voting trends?

According to the recent trends, Gaurav Khanna is in the lead, followed closely by Amaal Malik and Farhana Bhatt. For the time being, Pranit More and Tanya Mittal are behind in the vote. Despite not being official, these internet trends have greatly increased the drama of the final race and provoked a contentious debate among viewers and fans.
 
Two human hands and arms that are completely encrusted in silver crystals are featured on the trophy. A triangle that resembles a stylised shelter or steeple gesture is formed when the hands join at the fingers. The trophy reveal only fueled the fans' intense anticipation for the finals. 

Bigg Boss 19 Finale Date:

Date:  Sunday on December 7

Bigg Boss Time: When and where to watch Bigg Boss 19 grand finale?

The voting lines are open till Sunday on December 7, at 10 AM. Bigg Boss 19 grand finale can be watched on JioHotstar at 9.00 PM and on Colours at 10.30 PM.
 

Topics :Bigg Boss rowBigg BossSalman Khan

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 8:47 PM IST

