Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Box Office Collection Day 5, earnings drops

‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ is doing phenomenal business at the Indian box office despite mixed reviews from all quarters. The movie had a commendable opening at the box office collecting 13.25 crore net in India setting the tone for the movie and it is now set to cross the Rs 50 crore mark.

It did a spectacular performance despite competition from local releases like Crew, Tillu Square, and Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The American monster film is directed by Adam Wingard and produced by Legendary Picture. It is a sequel to the 2021 movie Godzilla vs. Kong and the fifth addition to MonsterVerse and 38th to the Godzilla franchise.

Godzilla X Kong The New Empire Box Office Collection Day 5

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, Godzilla X Kong movie is expected to do good business at the box office on the fifth day of its release. So far it has minted Rs 1.34 crore net on Day 5 in India.

The movie opened to good numbers in the country, collecting Rs 13.25 crore on its opening day, the number dropped a bit on the second day with the movie collecting Rs 12.25 crore. However, the collection surged on day 3 and the movie minted Rs 13.5 crore which is the highest single-day collection of ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.’

The Hollywood movie witnessed a huge drop on Monday when the collections dropped more than half and garnered only Rs 6 crore and this trend seems to continue till the weekend. Despite all the ups and downs, the movie is on the edge of crossing the Rs 50 crore mark in just 5 days of its release.

The total collection of the movie currently stands at Rs 45 crore net in India, while in the world the number is Rs 1700 crore.

About Godzilla X Kong The New Empire

Godzilla x Kong is an American movie directed by Adam Wingard and it is the second part of Godzilla vs. Kong (2021). This is the fifth addition to the MonsterVerse franchise, the 13th in the King Kong franchise and the 38th film of the Godzilla franchise. The movie features Rebecca Hall, Dan Stevens, Alex Ferns, Kaylee Hottle, Brian Tyree Henry, and Fala Chen in pivotal roles. The movie was released across the world on March 29, 2024, and its running time is 115 minutes. It was made with a budget of Rs 135 million.