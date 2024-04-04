Godzilla x Kong box office collection Day 7, earnings continue to sink

Godzilla x Kong is doing good business at the Indian box office after its release on March 29, 2024. The movie has surpassed several indigenous Bollywood movies like Crew with its earnings. Godzilla x Kong has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark net in India. Although the collection of the movie witnessed a significant drop after Sunday, it is still pulling crowds to the theatres in India.

The movie has done phenomenal business worldwide as its total collection across the world stands at Rs 1725 crore. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Box Office Collection Day 7 As per industry tracker Sacnilk, ‘Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire’ collection of day 7 is also expected to remain low. As of now, the movie has collected Rs 1.26 crore.

The movie started strong in India, collecting Rs 13.25 crore on opening day, on day 2, the movie minted Rs 12.25 crore. The number peaked on day 3 when it collected Rs 13.5 crore.

Thereafter, the movie’s earnings dropped significantly and managed to earn Rs 6 crore on Monday (Day 4). The trend has continued since then and it minted Rs 5 crore on Tuesday (Day 5). On Day 6, the movie managed to earn Rs 3.96 crore.

The total collection of ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ is Rs 53.96 crore net in India and its worldwide recollection is Rs 1725.

‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ Day-Wise collection

Day 1 [1st Friday] Rs 13.25 Cr

Day 2 [1st Saturday] Rs 12.25 Cr

Day 3 [1st Sunday] Rs 13.5 Cr

Day 4 [1st Monday] Rs 6 Cr

Day 5 [1st Tuesday] Rs 5 Cr

Day 6 [1st Wednesday] Rs 3.96 Cr

Day 7 [1st Thursday] Rs 1.26 Cr (early updates)

Total Rs 55.22 Cr

About Godzilla X Kong The New Empire

‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ is an American movie directed by Adam Wingard. It is the second part of Godzilla vs. Kong (2021), the fifth movie in the MonsterVerse franchise and the 38th in the Godzilla franchise. It features Rebecca Hall, Kaylee Hottle, Alex Ferns Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens, and Fala Chen in pivotal roles. The movie was made with a budget of $135 million. It was released in theatres on March 29, 2024.