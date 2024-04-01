Top 5 upcoming movies in April 2024 to watch in theatres, check list here

With the new financial year, unleash new entertainment as there are several movies lined up to release in April. Movies such as Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Amar Singh Chamkila, Mr and Mrs Maahi, Maidaan, and Family Star are some of the latest to hit theatres this month.

If you are a movie geek and waiting for some thrilling, action-packed or comedy movies, to watch then your search ends here. Here are the upcoming movies released this month.

Top 5 movies releasing in April 2024

Family Star

Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur's romantic comedy movie Family Star will also be released this month on April 5, 2024. This movie will feature stars like Abhinaya, Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi, Ravi Babu and Rashmika Mandanna in a special appearance. The movie will be produced by Dil Raju and released in three languages (Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi).

Release Date: April 5, 2024

Where to watch: Theatres

JNU: Jahangir National University

Another movie releasing this month is JNU: Jahangir National University which is going to hit theatres on April 5. The movie will feature stars like Siddharth Bodke, Urvashi Rautela, Vijay Raaz, Rashmi Desai, Atul Pandey, Piyush Mishra, Ravi Kishan, and Sonnalli Seygall in pivotal roles. It was written and directed by Vinay Sharma and produced by Pratima Datta under the banner of Mahakaal Movies.

Release Date: April 5, 2024

Where to watch: Theatres

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is releasing on Eid, i.e., April 10, 2024. Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial movie will be full of action with death-defying stunts. Akshay and Tiger will play the role of two elite soldiers who are on a mission to get back the stolen AI weapon. It will also feature Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F.

Release Date: April 10, 2024

Where to watch: Theatres

Maidaan

Maidaan is a movie that revolves around the life of Syed Abdul Rahim who brought pride to Indian football. Boney Kapoor's movie will feature Ajay Devgn in the lead role who will portray the role of Rahim and work hard to bring India's football game on the world map. He trained local boys from slums to play internationally. The movie is directed by Amit Ravindernath and it will release on April 10.

Release Date: April 10, 2024

Where to watch: Theatres

Mr and Mrs Mahi

Raj Kumar Rao and Janvi Kapoor's Mr and Mrs Mahi which is a sports drama movie is going to release in theatres on April 19. Dharma Production took to their official Instagram account and wrote, “Two hearts chasing one dream & it's just pitch-er perfect! The field is set for #MrAndMrsMahi, coming to cinemas on 19th April 2024." The two stars will come together for their second project after Roohi and this movie is directed by Sharan Sharma.

Release Date: April 19, 2024

Where to watch: Theatres